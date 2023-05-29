OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Bob Hope, born Leslie Townes Hope on this date in 1903, “If you watch a game, it’s fun. If you play it, it’s recreation. If you work at it, it’s golf.”

. . .

LISTEN IN – The art of investing in your values is the topic as Allison DeHonney, executive director of Buffalo Go Green, speaks in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the Zoom link at us02web.zoom.us/j/83134214491.

Former WGRZ-TV and WIVB-TV meteorologist Andrew Baglini talks about how weather is forecast at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Amherst Senior Center, 370 John James Audubon Parkway. Buffalo Weather Club members who want to attend must register by Tuesday morning by emailing TJacobs@amherst.ny.us or calling Tammy Jacobs at 716-636-3055, Ext. 3172.

. . .

COVER TO COVER – More than 150,000 books will be offered as the American Association of University Women Buffalo Book Sale opens Wednesday in Suite 100 at 425 Essjay Road, Williamsville. Most hard-cover books are $1, paperbacks 50 cents, prices for other items at aauwbuffalo.org. Admission Wednesday is $25 from 9 to 11 a.m., $15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and $10 until 8 p.m. Admission Thursday to Saturday is $1. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for bag day Sunday when admission is free. Shoppers should park across the street at 550 Essjay.

. . .

OFF AND RUNNING – Percussionist Ken Belote will lead this season’s first drum circle from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Burchfield Nature and Art Center, 2001 Union Road, West Seneca. Drummers of all ages are welcome to bring their own drums, boxes or shakers or use one of Belote’s.

The Dooleys Reunion Show at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday kicks off the Groovin’ in the Grove summer concert series in the Grove at Banchetti, 550 N. French Road, Getzville. Concerts continue through Sept. 13. Admission $5. Table reservations at 716-691-4045.

. . .

SEEING PURPLE – The Center for Hope WNY holds its second annual Purple Party from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Tewksbury Lodge, 249 Ohio St., in observation of World Narcissistic Abuse Awareness Day. Tickets are $60 and include cocktails, light fare and live music. Purple attire encouraged. For tickets, visit centerforhopewny.org.

. . .

