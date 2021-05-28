Reporters' Notebook: May 28, 2021 – Passing grades

OLAF FUB SEZ: A thought for graduating seniors from novelist Walker Percy, born on this date in 1916: “You can get all A’s and still flunk life.”

. . .

PLANTING SEASON – The Master Gardener Program of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County will hold its annual plant sale from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church of Buffalo, One Symphony Circle. There also will be a basket auction today.

The East Aurora Garden Club will hold its perennial sale, with hundreds of shade and sun plants, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Aurora Village Plaza. Proceeds provide plants and maintenance for the village traffic circle and the Millard Fillmore House Museum.

. . .

ON THE GO – Milton J. Brounshidle Post 205, American Legion, 3354 Delaware Ave., Town of Tonawanda, will hold a drive-through American flag sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The flags, which cost $25, are 3-by-5 feet double-stitched nylon. Old flags will be accepted for proper retirement.