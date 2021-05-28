Reporters' Notebook: May 28, 2021 – Passing grades

OLAF FUB SEZ: A thought for graduating seniors from novelist Walker Percy, born on this date in 1916: “You can get all A’s and still flunk life.”
PLANTING SEASON – The Master Gardener Program of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County will hold its annual plant sale from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church of Buffalo, One Symphony Circle. There also will be a basket auction today.
The East Aurora Garden Club will hold its perennial sale, with hundreds of shade and sun plants, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Aurora Village Plaza. Proceeds provide plants and maintenance for the village traffic circle and the Millard Fillmore House Museum.
ON THE GO – Milton J. Brounshidle Post 205, American Legion, 3354 Delaware Ave., Town of Tonawanda, will hold a drive-through American flag sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The flags, which cost $25, are 3-by-5 feet double-stitched nylon. Old flags will be accepted for proper retirement.
The Kiwanis Club of Marilla will offer a drive-through chicken barbecue beginning at noon Sunday at the Marilla Community Center, 1810 Two Rod Road. Dinners are $12. Advance orders recommended. Call 681-8250.
REMEMBRANCES – Town Line Volunteer Fire Department decided to cancel the live version of its annual Community Memorial Day Service due to Covid-19, but has recorded it on film. It can be seen at tlfd.org under videos.
Col. John B. Weber Camp 4, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, will hold a rededication ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday for the newly-restored Soldiers and Sailors Civil War Monument in Lower Oakwood Cemetery in East Aurora. The public is invited.
St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Church will hold a memorial outdoor Rosary procession to pray for departed family and friends at 3 p.m. Sunday around the Marian Mausoleum in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, 700 Pine Ridge Heritage Blvd., Cheektowaga. Masks and social distancing requested.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters' Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters' Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.