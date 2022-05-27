 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reporters' Notebook: May 27, 2022 – Sunny side up

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to mystery writer Dashiell Hammett, born on this date in 1894, “You got to look on the bright side, even if there ain’t one.”

KID FRIENDLY – Award-winning children’s author Diana Tuorto will host a craft session and book signing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Artisan Alley, 2714 Main St., Newfane. She will read her book, “Spirit of Saluda River,” at noon. For more info, visit Horsebooksforkids.com.

AIDING UKRAINE – The South Buffalo Fresh Air Music Club will host a benefit show for the Ukraine Red Cross Emergency Appeal from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Daly’s Patio, 2423 Seneca St. No charge. Donations at the door.

DINNER BREAK – The Betsy Ross-Levant Chapter 695, Order of the Eastern Star, offers a Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue beginning at noon Saturday at Sweet Home Masonic Hall, 641 Sweet Home Road, Amherst. Dinners are $15, take-out only.

The Kiwanis Club of Marilla hosts a drive-through Wendel’s chicken barbecue beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Marilla Community Center, 1810 Two Rod Road. Dinners are $14. For pre-sale, call 716-681-8250.

DAY OF SALUTES – Milton J. Brounshidle Post 205, American Legion, will conduct wreath-laying ceremonies with rifle salutes at eight locations Monday in Kenmore and the Town of Tonawanda. They begin at 8 a.m. in historic Failing Cemetery, Delaware and Willowbreeze roads, and conclude at the post at 3354 Delaware Ave., Town of Tonawanda, prior to the annual Memorial Day Parade at 11 a.m. For more info, visit kentonpost.org.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Carol Eagan, Maxine C. Lewis, William C. Lewis, Peter Was, Mike Tramp, Shawn McCabe, Greg Golda, Dave Kowalewski, Sister Mary Elizabeth Mackowiak, Richard Soluri, Mary Eileen McGirr, Kennedy Elizabeth Louth, Shawn Merkwa, Cassandra Wilcox, Pat Kasprzak, Joan Chonger, Madeline Hawthorn, Charles Czosek, Rico Kaczorowski, Pat Burke, Karen Marshall, Nancy Recktenwalt Brown, Judy Serio, Carolyn Snyder and Barbara Ziemann.

AND SATURDAY – Linda Smith, Devorah Maclin, Regina Smith, John Kean, Nancy Suto, Kyle Lewandowski, Bruce Chamberlin, Christopher Benker, Ramona Whitaker, Corey Desiderio, Kris Pieper, Taylor Oesterle, Sue Przybyl, John Przybyl, Derek Hitchens, Bobby Weekley, Kimberly Ann Christensen, Robert Hibbard and Paul Galvin.

AND SUNDAY – Tom Keenan, Jean Westmoore, Rob Schoellkopf, Sue McCartney, Amy Moritz, Wayne Alt, Lorna Lippes, Robert T. Russell Jr. Anne Fecio, Nora Trudell, Mary Sikelsky, Mary Kelly Curran, Kate Philipps, Marie Brewster, Mary Ratazuk, Pamela Fries, Susan Benker Jacobs, Dan Lanc, Stephanie Kris Storck, Cyndi Ward-Myers, Keith Kelly, Annie Krolewski, Ava Ring, Michael Cook, Michael Jordan, Morgan Ryan, Mario Pirritano, Anne Szychowski-Bahun and Chandra Walsh.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

