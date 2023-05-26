OLAF FUB SEZ: According to offbeat comedian Bobcat Goldthwait, born on this date in Syracuse in 1962, “Animals may be our friends, but they won’t pick you up at the airport.”

. . .

GOING BACK – Historian and retired teacher Eva M. Doyle begins a free program on little-known facts of African American history, “Come into My Classroom,” at 2 p.m. today in the Merriweather Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave. She’ll hold it once a month.

The Benjamin Long Homestead, a 10-room log home built in 1829 on the bank of the Erie Canal at 24 E. Niagara St., City of Tonawanda, opens from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays from this weekend through Labor Day. Tours $4. For more info, call Carole Barnard at 716-913-3452 or email blonghstd24@gmail.com.

. . .

LOOKING UP – Buffalo’s Black Birders will host a diverse and inclusive bird watching session from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday in Red Jacket Riverfront Park, 20 Smith St. on the Buffalo River. For more info and registration, visit eventbrite.com and search for Black Birders.

. . .

SONGSMITHS – The Westminster Choir sings the first verse of all 605 hymns in the Presbyterian Hymnal in a Hymn-a-Thon starting at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Holmes Chapel at the church, 724 Delaware Ave. It's a fundraiser for the choir’s July visit to Iceland and England, and each donation will be matched up to $1,000.

There are three chances to catch the annual spring concert by the 45-member Lewiston Choraleers, which includes Disney film music, Irving Berlin favorites and patriotic numbers. They perform at 1 p.m. Saturday in St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 620 Center St., Lewiston; at 3 p.m. Sunday in Forestview Church of God, 1250 Saunders Settlement Road, Niagara Falls; and at 2 p.m. June 3 in Messiah Lutheran Church, 915 Oneida St., Lewiston. Tickets $5, kids 12 and under free. For more info, visit lewistonchoraleers.com.

. . .

BORN TO SHOP – Estate jewelry, antiques and vintage collectibles are featured as St. Teresa Church, 5771 Buell St., Akron, holds a flea market from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

. . .

*** OLAF MEMORIAL DAY EXTRAS ***

*** ALL ARE WELCOME – St. John’s-Grace Episcopal Church, 51 Colonial Circle, holds its annual interdenominational Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. Monday. It concludes with the singing of “Amazing Grace” at the war memorial across the street in Bidwell Parkway.

St. Stanislaus Church travels to Resurrection Mausoleum in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, 700 Pine Ridge Heritage Blvd., Cheektowaga, to offer a Mass at 10:30 a.m. Monday for members of the armed services who gave their lives, as well as first responders and health care professionals, family and friends.

. . .

*** LOVE A PARADE – The annual Memorial Day parade in Dunkirk begins with a memorial service by the Dunkirk Joint Veterans Council in Memorial Park on Lake Shore Drive West at 10 a.m., followed by the march at 11 a.m. along Central Avenue to Washington Park. For more info, visit cityofdunkirk.com.

The Clarence Memorial Day parade starts at 11 a.m. at Krause Road and Rock Oak Parkway and proceeds to Clarence Town Park, 10405 Main St., where a formal ceremony will take place. Former Army Capt. Randy Garver is guest speaker. After the ceremony, the Clarence Rotary Club will raise new service flags and add more names of veterans to the memorial walls.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Joe Chille, Max Wickert, Kathy Moriarty, Marcia Lamb, Bill Regan, Mike Vogel, Ginger Maiman, Anne Constantino, Ann Evanko, Lucia Leone, Caitlin Stempniak, Meghan Donohue, Sister Mary Anna Falbo, Gary Panek, Calissa Dawson, Marion Perrotta, Rev. Harry Szczesniak, Margaret Micko and Marilyn Micko.

AND SATURDAY – Richard Soluri, Carol Eagan, Peter Was, Nicholas Marsowicz, Alex Pietraszewski, Lucy Perry Cochrane, Charles Czosek, Dave Kowalewski, Greg Golda, Shawn McCabe, Karen Marshall, Pat Burke, Pat Kasprzak, Madeline Hawthorn, Shawn Merkwa, Cassandra Wilcox, Mary Eileen McGirr, Nancy Recktenwalt Brown, Brian Lesniowski, Kennedy Elizabeth Louth, D. J. Friend, Sylvia Tokasz and Connor Clifford.

AND SUNDAY – Ramona Whitaker, Corey Desiderio, Christopher Minor, Nancy Suto, Mike Dwayne, Derek Hitchens, Kimberly Christensen, Linda Smith, Christopher Benker, Bobby Weekley, Taylor Oesterle, Kyle Lewandowski, Bruce Chamberlin, Sue Prybyl, John Przybyl, Kris Pieper and Paul Galvin.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.