Reporters' Notebook: May 26, 2021 – Everything's cool

Ebenezer United Church of Christ, 630 Main St., West Seneca, is offering a chicken barbecue to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society from 4 p.m. Friday until sold out. Dinners are $14. For pre-sale, call 480-1114.

PATHS OF GLORY – Edward Jackson, commander of Youngstown VFW Post 313 and a Fort Niagara tour guide, will give a presentation, “The 28th Infantry Regiment and Fort Niagara: A Proud History,” for the Historical Association of Lewiston at 7 p.m. Thursday in the First Presbyterian Church, 505 Cayuga St., Lewiston. The program is free and open to the public. Face coverings and social distancing required.

WAYS TO SAVE – Learn about energy-efficient options for heating and cooling in “PUSH for Clean Heat,” a free workshop on Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County. For more info and links, visit facebook.com/PUSHGreenWNY or call 652-5400.

