Reporters' Notebook: May 26, 2021 – Everything's cool

OLAF FUB SEZ: A thought from jazz great Miles Davis, born on this date in 1926, “If you understood everything I say, you’d be me!”
. . .
Shower of Samaras
Supple green wishbones,
Encasing twin maple seeds,
Stiffened into sepia parchment,
Twirl earthward,
Seeking soft soil beds
And sapling dreams.
– Sandra L. Ihlefeld, Amherst
. . .
CHILL OUT – It’s Iced Coffee Day and to celebrate, all participating Dunkin’ shops are donating $1 from each cup of iced coffee they sell today to FeedMore WNY.
. . .
DRUMSTICK BEAT – Troop I American Legion Post, 432 Franklin St., will host a Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Dinners are $12. For reservations, call Pat Somogye at 870-8738.
Ebenezer United Church of Christ, 630 Main St., West Seneca, is offering a chicken barbecue to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society from 4 p.m. Friday until sold out. Dinners are $14. For pre-sale, call 480-1114.
. . .
PATHS OF GLORY – Edward Jackson, commander of Youngstown VFW Post 313 and a Fort Niagara tour guide, will give a presentation, “The 28th Infantry Regiment and Fort Niagara: A Proud History,” for the Historical Association of Lewiston at 7 p.m. Thursday in the First Presbyterian Church, 505 Cayuga St., Lewiston. The program is free and open to the public. Face coverings and social distancing required.
. . .
WAYS TO SAVE – Learn about energy-efficient options for heating and cooling in “PUSH for Clean Heat,” a free workshop on Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County. For more info and links, visit facebook.com/PUSHGreenWNY or call 652-5400.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Joe Chille, Max Wickert, Kathy Moriarty, Marcia Lamb, Bill Regan, Mike Vogel, Ginger Maiman, Anne Constantino, Ann Evanko, Lucia Leone, Jack Myers, Caitlin Donohue, Meghan Donohue, Donald E. Morrow Jr., Gary Panek, Sister Mary Anna Falbo, Norman Smith, Marian Perrotta, Alma O’Connell, Anthony Ballotta, Calisa Dawson, Shirley Tutuska, Mike Cromer and Margaret Micko.
AND THURSDAY – Richard Soluri, Maxine C. Lewis, William C. Lewis, Shawn McCabe, Greg Golda, Dave Kowalewski, Sister Mary Elizabeth Mackowiak, Peter Was, Pat Burke, Tom Ranallo, Kennedy Elizabeth Louth, Mary Eileen McGirr, Charles Czosek, Shawn Merkwa, Cassandra Wilcox, Nicholas Marsowicz, Alex Pietraszewski, Lucy Perry Cochrane, Pat Kasprzak, Joan Chonger, Madeline Hawthorn, Nancy Recktenwalt Brown, Louie Wagner, Carol Eagan, Judy Serio, Virginia Bernys, Todd Bernys, Father Walter Matuszak and Brian Lesniowski.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.