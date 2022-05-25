Reporters' Notebook: May 25, 2022 – Self-made

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to poet and philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson, born on this date in 1803, “To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment.”

STOP AND SHOP – The ninth annual West Seneca Farmers Market will kick off with food trucks and more than two dozen vendors at 4 p.m. Thursday at Union Road and Main Street. It will run from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 15.

MYSTERY WOMAN – Anna Katharine Green, a Buffalonian known as “the mother of the detective novel,” is the subject when Bonnie Gordon Flickinger speaks to the WNY Pen Women luncheon at noon June 4 in the Eagle House, 5578 Main St., Williamsville. Cost is $20. All are welcome. For reservations, call Barbara Blackburn at 716-634-2909 by Saturday.

GET GROWING – The Cornell Cooperative Extension Erie Master Gardener program holds its annual plant sale, with perennials, annuals, herbs, vegetables and hanging baskets, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church, One Symphony Circle. Soil testing $2 per sample. For more info, visit erie.cce.cornell.edu.

The East Aurora Garden Club will hold its annual Perennial Sale, with plants from members’ home gardens, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Grey Street Plaza next to T.J. Maxx. Proceeds support maintenance of gardens in the East Aurora traffic circle and at the Millard Fillmore Museum.

CENTURY MARK – The Residents Council at Canterbury Woods will welcome five more residents into its 100+ Club at a celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday in Coventry Hall, 705 Renaissance Drive, Amherst. They join six other independent centenarians at the senior community.

Turning 100 on Thursday will be Aurea Leonard, a resident of Canterbury Woods since 1999. Also joining will be Arlene Maloney, whose 100th birthday is June 6; Bessie Kaplan, July 20; Dolores Nelson, Aug. 22; and Dr. Morton Rothstein, Sept. 8.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Liam Bristow, Sean “Creeez” Creahan, MiKayla Stelmach, Kathy Pangburn, Liz Carone, Betty Harris, Olivia Oliver, Patricia Gelman, George Maziarz, April Jones, Amber Dixon, Richard Satterwhite, Shari Steck, Erica “Bud” Sollars, Beth Anne Sherman, Carol Morlock, Debbie Frank, Beth Budniewski, Melissa S. Golimowski, Marian Perrotta, Ed Sufflita, Jamie Warnes, Martin Sweeney, Ricky Pirritano, Tina Alagna, Betty Kelly, Sheila Lempko, Kristin Wach and Taylor “Peanut” Mikulec.

AND THURSDAY – Joe Chille, Max Wickert, Kathy Moriarty, Marcia Lamb, Bill Regan, Mike Vogel, Ginger Maiman, Anne Constantino, Ann Evanko, Lucia Leone, Donna E. Morrow Jr., Meghan Donohue, Caitlin Donohue, Gary Panek, Sister Mary Anna Falbo, Calissa Dawson, Anthony Ballotta and Fred J. Siegel III.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

