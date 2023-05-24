OLAF FUB SEZ: According to singer and songwriter Bob Dylan, born Robert Zimmerman on this date in 1941, “To live outside the law, you must be honest.”

WHAT’S COOKING? – Reservations are needed by Thursday for the three-course candlelit Heritage Dinner using 19th century recipes at 6 p.m. June 3 in the Hull Family Home and Farmstead, 5976 Genesee St., Lancaster. Dinners are $60. Call 716-462-5079 for reservations, or visit HullFamilyHome.com.

The Zonta Club of Hamburg-Orchard Park is sponsoring a Carrubba’s chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Tops Market parking lot, 3201 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park. Dinners $15, drive-through only. For pre-sale tickets, call 716-648-6312.

Recipes from more than 25 countries are featured as St. Mary’s School for the Deaf, 2253 Main St., holds an International Food Festival beginning at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. For more info, visit smsdk12.org.

LOOKING BACK – Author David Reilly shares stories from growing up in Batavia in the 1950s and 1960s in the Java with Joe E. series at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Holland Land Office Museum, 131 W. Main St., Batavia. Coffee and doughnuts provided. To attend, call 585-343-4727 or email hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.

Storyteller Lorna MacDonald Czarnota delves into the dark shadows of local history in “Wicked Niagara: The Sinister Side of the Niagara Frontier” at 7 p.m. Thursday in a free program hosted by the Historical Association of Lewiston in the Lutheran Church of the Messiah Fellowship Hall, 915 Oneida St., Lewiston.

FOCUS ON FLOWERS – The Master Gardener Program of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County offers a variety of sun and shade perennials, annuals, hanging baskets and houseplants at its yearly plant sale from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church of Buffalo, 1 Symphony Circle. For more info, call 716-652-5400, Ext. 202, or email mgerie@cornell.edu.

