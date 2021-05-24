Reporters' Notebook: May 24, 2021 – More than we knew

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to singer and songwriter Bob Dylan, born on this date in 1941, “Sometimes it’s not enough to know what things mean, sometimes you have to know what things don’t mean.”
HIDDEN HISTORY – Michael J. Billoni and James Overfield, publisher and editor respectively of “The Seasons of Buffalo Baseball 1857-2020,” will discuss the accomplishments of outstanding Black players on historic Bisons teams in a free online broadcast at 7 p.m. tonight from Dave & Adams Card World in Clarence. Co-host is sportscaster John Murphy. To register, visit 57sobb20.com.
FIND A FRIEND – Vets & Pets, a program that waives adoption fees on most animals for veterans and active duty military, begins today and continues through Memorial Day at the SPCA Serving Erie County’s main shelter, 300 Harlem Road, West Seneca, and other SPCA adoption sites. See photos of adoptable animals at YourSPCA.org. Appointments are necessary for viewing animals in person. Call 875-7360, ext. 207.
WATER WORKS – Gregory Stevens, executive director of the Niagara River Greenway Commission, is guest speaker in the free Imagine lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. To link to the program, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406.
INS AND OUTS – Attorney John Donner from the Small Business Legal Clinic at the Western New York Law Center will lead a free online seminar, “Legal Help for Your Business,” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, sponsored by the Niagara Small Business Development Center. To register, call 210-2515 or visit niagaracc.suny.edu/sbdc.
FEEL BETTER – The Clarence and Akron-Newstead senior centers will host a Drive-Through Community Health and Fitness Fair from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Clarence Town Park Clubhouse, 10405 Main St., Clarence. For more info, call Debb Sabbatis at 633-5138 or email debb.sabbatis@clarenceseniorcenter.org.
DINNER CALL – Holy Mother of the Rosary Church, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, will offer a drive-through chicken barbecue from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Dinners are $11. For info, call 695-5766.
