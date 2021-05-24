Reporters' Notebook: May 24, 2021 – More than we knew

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to singer and songwriter Bob Dylan, born on this date in 1941, “Sometimes it’s not enough to know what things mean, sometimes you have to know what things don’t mean.”

HIDDEN HISTORY – Michael J. Billoni and James Overfield, publisher and editor respectively of “The Seasons of Buffalo Baseball 1857-2020,” will discuss the accomplishments of outstanding Black players on historic Bisons teams in a free online broadcast at 7 p.m. tonight from Dave & Adams Card World in Clarence. Co-host is sportscaster John Murphy. To register, visit 57sobb20.com.

FIND A FRIEND – Vets & Pets, a program that waives adoption fees on most animals for veterans and active duty military, begins today and continues through Memorial Day at the SPCA Serving Erie County’s main shelter, 300 Harlem Road, West Seneca, and other SPCA adoption sites. See photos of adoptable animals at YourSPCA.org. Appointments are necessary for viewing animals in person. Call 875-7360, ext. 207.