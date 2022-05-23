Reporters' Notebook: May 23, 2022 – Warm thoughts

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to journalist and critic Margaret Fuller, born on this date in 1810, “If you have knowledge, let others light their candles in it.”

. . .

FIND A FRIEND – The SPCA Serving Erie County is waiving adoption fees on most animals for current and past military members and their families from today through Memorial Day at the main shelter, 300 Harlem Road, West Seneca, and its other adoption locations. Military ID or DD214 required. For more “Vets & Pets” info and pet photos, visit YourSPCA.org.

. . .

LISTEN UP – World War II veterans Richard Keil from the Army Air Corps and William Gosch from the Marine Corps will talk about their experiences in a free program at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the North Tonawanda History Museum, 712 Oliver St.

The topic is “Olmsted’s Design and Buffalo’s Future” when University at Buffalo professor Adam Rome speaks in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the Zoom link at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85428970805.

A speaker from Reinstein Woods in Cheektowaga is featured when the Hamburg House and Garden Club meets at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Hamburg Community Center, 107 Prospect St. All are welcome. For info, call Sue Van Tine at 716-649-1947.

. . .

CAMERA READY – The reality TV show “American Pickers” is coming to New York State in August and is looking for collectors to share their stories. For info, email americanpickers@cineflix.com.

. . .

KICKING OFF – Drum circles led by Ken Belote of KB Percussion begin at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Burchfield Nature and Art Center, 2001 Union Road, West Seneca. Bring a drum or rent one. Bring a chair or blanket, too. Instruction given. Sessions continue on alternate Tuesdays through Aug. 23. For more info, call 716-677-4843 or visit BurchfieldNAC.org.

Local rockers Supercharger start the free summer concert series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Buffalo Riverfest Park, 249 Ohio St. No food or beverages can be brought in. Concerts run every Wednesday through Sept. 7.

. . .

DINNER BELL – Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, holds a drive-thru chicken barbecue starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Dinners are $13.

. . .

