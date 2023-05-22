OLAF FUB SEZ: According to the author who created Sherlock Holmes, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, born on this date in 1859, “There is nothing more deceptive than an obvious fact.”

. . .

FIRST OF ALL – Sgt. Adam Winters gives a National Guard presentation on how to prepare for a disaster at 1 p.m. today in the Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Ave., Town of Tonawanda. To register, call 716-332-4375.

University at Buffalo professor Irus Braverman launches her new book, “Settling Nature: The Conservation Regime in Palestine-Israel,” at 7 p.m. tonight in Hallwalls, 341 Delaware Ave. Discussing it with her will be documentary filmmaker John Fiege and environmental activist Margaret Wooster. It’s free and open to the public.

. . .

LOOKS AT LEGACY – Beth Kreutzer, co-chair of Garden Walk Buffalo, and Samantha White, co-chair of the East Side Garden Walk, are guests in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the Zoom link at us02web.zoom.us/j/82849709611.

“Bricks, Beehives and Tunnels” is the topic as Sheri Carter from the John H. Black Co., established in 1896, explains how her company has supplied bricks and stones for landmark buildings locally at a program at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Black Rock Historical Society Museum, 436 Amherst St. Larry Izydorczak also will talk about his contributions to Darwin Martin House restoration. It’s free and open to the public.

Mary Brummer, president of Erie Cattaraugus Rail Trail, talks about the development of trails on old railroad tracks locally and nationally at this season’s final session of the Fourth Tuesday Speaker Series at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Orchard Park Public Library, N. Buffalo St. All are welcome.

. . .

CALENDAR DATES – Ami Alderman, commandant of the Western New York Maritime Charter School, will address the annual Memorial Day Luncheon hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Buffalo on Wednesday in Chef’s Restaurant, 291 Seneca St. For more info, call April Romanowski at 716-572-6397.

Reservations are needed by Thursday for the three-course candlelit Heritage Dinner using 19th century recipes at 6 p.m. June 3 in the Hull Family Home and Farmstead, 5976 Genesee St., Lancaster. Dinners are $60. Call 716-462-5079 for reservations. For more info, visit HullFamilyHome.com.

. . .

HERE AND THERE – The Buffalo Suzuki Stings play a free community concert at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Amherst Senior Center, 370 John James Audubon Parkway. All are welcome, but seating is limited. Reserve a seat by calling 716-636-3051.

Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group hosts a cat yoga session at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Crunch Gym, 2429 Military Road, Niagara Falls. Tickets are $15, $13 in advance. Space is limited. For tickets, visit tenlivesclub.com/store. For more info, call 716-646-5577, Ext. 2.

The Kenmore Mercy Hospital Auxiliary is sponsoring a sale of Buffalo Mafia shorts, T-shirts, hats and other items from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the hospital atrium.

. . .

