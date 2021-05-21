Reporters' Notebook: May 21, 2021 – Tried and true

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice from English poet Alexander Pope, born on this date in 1688, “Be not the first by whom the new are tried, nor yet the last to lay the old aside.”

TICKET TO RIDE – The BBC Band, Buffalo’s Beatles tribute group, will have one of their dreams fulfilled Saturday. SiriusXM satellite radio’s Beatles Channel 18 will play their rendition of the Fab Four’s “In My Life” during the noon hour. According to the band’s drummer, Gary Astridge, the group was contacted and told that their recording caught the ear of the channel’s producer, who liked it and decided to air it.

CHANCES GALORE – Diamonds in the Ruff, an animal rescue organization, will hold Baskets in the Barn, a raffle with hundreds of baskets, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in Rapids Fire Hall, 7195 Plank Road, Lockport. Tickets are $5 a sheet, five sheets for $20. Winners will be called at 4:30.

