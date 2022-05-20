Reporters' Notebook: May 20, 2022 – Recipe for success

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to singer and actress Cher, born Cherilyn Sarkisian on this date in 1946, “Until you’re ready to look foolish, you’ll never have the possibility of being great.”

SHAFT SPEAKS – Actor Richard Roundtree, best known as Shaft, rarely gives interviews, but he shares his thoughts about the Buffalo mass shooting in this week’s installment of the locally produced lifestyle program “Passionate Living” on WBBZ-TV at 11 a.m. Sunday. It’s also on YouTube at passionatelivingtv.

SAFETY FIRST – There’s a choice of places to get a free safety check for a child’s car seat on Saturday. Sheriff John C. Garcia offers one from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Crittenden Volunteer Fire Company, 13415 Genesee St. The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee has one from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West Herr Subaru, 3559 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park. And Mayor Byron Brown and the Police Athletic League of Buffalo sponsor one from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Resource Council of WNY, 347 E. Ferry St.

MUSIC EVERYWHERE – One of the highlights of Porchfest Saturday will be the Buffalo Silver Band at 2 p.m. in a program ranging from jazz to British brass band music on the lawn of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, 695 Elmwood Ave.

The ABC Bel Canto Choirs give the world premiere of “Rainbow in My Heart,” with lyrics by choir members, in their spring concert at 3 p.m. Sunday in Christ United Methodist Church, 350 Saratoga Road, Amherst. The Sweet Sixteens and Varsity Singers from Amherst High School are guests. Tickets $10, $5 seniors and students.

Members of the Buffalo Chamber Players will join the Calvary Episcopal Church choir for a choral evensong at 4 p.m. Sunday in the church at Milton Street and South Cayuga Road, Williamsville. All are welcome.

All are welcome also as the Niagara Wheatfield High School Music Department’s concert choir, vocal jazz group and alumni present a spring concert at 7 p.m. Sunday in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 150 Broad St., City of Tonawanda.

DINNER TIME – Milton J. Brounshidle American Legion Post, 3354 Delaware Ave., Town of Tonawanda, celebrates Armed Forces Day with a drive-thru American flag sale and Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Dinners $14, flags $25.

St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 1475 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, offers a BW’s chicken and ribs barbecue beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday. Dinners are $13 for chicken, $18 for ribs. For advance tickets, call 716-674-1233 or visit st-petersucc.org.

The Friends of Lancaster Public Library host a drive-thru BW’s chicken barbecue starting at noon Sunday in the library parking lot off School Street. Dinners are $13.

GREEN THUMBS – The Capen Garden Walk will hold its semiannual plant and seed exchange from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at University Presbyterian Church, Main Street at Niagara Falls Boulevard. Bring perennials, seeds and plants and take some others home.

