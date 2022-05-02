Reporters' Notebook: May 2, 2022 – Fair share

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to baby expert Dr. Benjamin Spock, born on this date in 1903, “There are only two things a child will share willingly, communicable diseases and its mother’s age.”

TEE IT UP – With its season about to start, the Grover Cleveland Ladies Golf League is accepting new members. It meets between 8 and 9 a.m. Thursdays from May to September for nine-hole rounds at the Grover Cleveland Golf Course, Main Street and Bailey Avenue. New member rate is $60 for the season. Members must shoot 75 or less for nine holes. For more info, call Karla Madrid at 716-697-9378.

TALKING POINTS – Stephanie Crockatt, executive director of the Olmsted Parks Conservancy, discusses “Olmsted’s Design and Buffalo’s Future” in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the link on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83829048147.

A presentation on “The Music of the American Civil War” by Don Dwyer is featured at this year’s first meeting of the Ellicottville Historical Society at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Ellicottville Memorial Library, 6499 Maples Road.

“Buffalo’s Outer Harbor: What’s To Love?” is considered at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Buffalo History Museum auditorium in a program hosted by the Buffalo Niagara League of Women Voters and the Our Outer Harbor Coalition. Speakers include Jay Burney on the Outer Harbor’s plants and wildlife, Margaret Wooster and Claudia Rosen on the need to protect its ecology and Gladys Gifford on the advantages of making it a state park.

GREEN THUMBS – Members of the Orchard Park Garden Club will bring in samples of the spring bulbs, flowering branches, narcissus and tulips for judging and prizes when they meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4536 S. Buffalo Road, Orchard Park. Guests welcome. For more info, call Diana Szczepanski at 716-674-8970.

Kitchen gardens are the topic as the Genesee County Master Gardeners continue their free lunchtime gardening series at noon Thursday in the Cornell Cooperative Extension Genesee Office, 420 E. Main St., Batavia. Registration required. Also available on Zoom. Call 585-343-3040, Ext. 101, or email amm532@cornell.edu.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

