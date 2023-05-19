OLAF FUB SEZ: According to author and film director Nora Ephron, born on this date in 1941, “What my mother believed about cooking is that if you worked hard and prospered, someone else would do it for you.”

FUN OUTDOORS – Hammerl Amusements opens its Celebrate Spring Carnival from 5 to 9 p.m. today in the parking lot at Eastern Hills Mall, Main Street and Transit Road, Clarence. All-day ride passes are $25. Get $5 off tonight with the coupon on Hammerl’s Facebook page. The carnival, which also has games and food vendors, continues from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday and returns for Memorial Day weekend.

Streets Soprano presents a festival and block party from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday on Northland Avenue with food, beverages, games and live entertainment by Emily Rodriguez and the Elevated Drill and Dance Team.

LET US PRAY – St. Stanislaus Church leads a rosary procession to pray for peace and for deceased family and friends at 6 p.m. today around the Marian Mausoleum at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, 700 Pine Ridge Heritage Blvd., Cheektowaga.

Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St. in Williamsville, holds a pet memorial service at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Anyone who has lost a pet is invited to bring a picture or memento. For more info, call 716-633-7800.

TUNED UP – Pianist Chris Sierzchula visits the Casual Concert series at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, 695 Elmwood Ave., to perform mazurkas by Scriabin, Debussy and others. Free-will offering.

Musical interludes, including a performance by Elizabeth Clay on the 1927 Tellers-Kent organ, accompany an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Blessed Trinity Church, 317 Leroy Ave., as part of the New York Landmarks Conservancy Sacred Sites Open House program. For more info, visit blessedtrinitybuffalo.org and nylandmarks.org.

The Friends of Vienna present the Ekstasis duo – cellist Natasha Farny and pianist Eliran Avni – at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Unity Church, 1243 Delaware Ave. $15. For more info, visit friendsofvienna.org.

NIGHT LIFE – The Singles Social Club hosts a May Flower Dance from 7 to 10 p.m. tonight in the Buff Social Club, 2565 Young St., Niagara Falls. For more info, see the club’s page on Facebook or call 716-550-1232.

The Western New York Peace Center holds a fundraising party for Pastors for Peace from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Monday in the Central Park Grill, 2519 Main St. Music by La Marimba.

GET GROWING – The Smallwood Garden Club holds a sale of plants and garden treasures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Faith United Church of Christ, 1300 Maple Road, Amherst. Master gardeners will be on hand to give demonstrations and answer questions.

The Genesee County Master Gardeners hold their annual Spring Garden Gala, with a plant sale and garage sale, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Cornell Cooperative Extension, 420 E. Main St., Batavia.

The Capen Garden Walk holds its semi-annual plant and seed exchange from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of University Presbyterian Church, Main Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard. For more info, visit ourheights.org/gardenwalk.

LICKIN’ GOOD – Name your price as the annual garage sale continues from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and Saturday at the Williamsville Depot, 86 S. Long St. Also a $14 chicken barbecue Saturday.

The North Bailey Fire Company, 966 Sweet Home Road, Amherst, offers a Carrubba’s chicken barbecue starting at 11 a.m. Sunday. Dinners are $16, $15 advance by calling 716-390-7201.

St. Stanislaus Church, Fillmore Avenue and Peckham Street, hosts a Wendel’s chicken barbecue beginning at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Dinners are $15.

In conjunction with Lancaster’s village-wide garage sale, the Friends of the Lancaster Public Library host a BW’s chicken barbecue from noon Sunday in the library parking lot on School Street. Dinners are $15, drive-thru only.

TRASH OR TREASURE – What's that dusty item in your attic worth? You can find out from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday when the Holland Land Office Museum will help you find out at "Appraisals on Main: HLOM Appraisal Day" at the Batavia First Presbyterian Church, 300 E. Main St. Experts from Bontrager Real Estate & Auction, Cottone Auctions and Schultz Auctioneers will be on hand. Fee is $5 for each item, limit of five items per person. Pre-registration for a time slot is required. For more info and registration forms, visit hollandlandoffice.com.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Faye Ciesinski, Robert Elardo, Lori McGlone, Judith Lipsey, Mike Mesirov, Pattie Frentzel, Andrew Baglini, Annette Iafallo, Kelly O’Malley, Angela Muscato, Jeannette Williamson Gaska, Ann Smith, Richie Bell, John Sciole, Harlon Perry, Paul Lelonek, Rose Mary Shell, Wilbur Stringer, Fran Taber, Susan Donahue Toplisek, David W. Friend and Sandra Wiess.

AND SATURDAY – Diana Notaro, Don Boswell, Dawn Bender, Virginia Armknecht, Linda Burroughsford, Jose Diaz, Richard Kelly, Sydney Hart, Tommy Wills, Bob Carey, Michael Evans, Sister Mary Albertine Stachowski, Julia Grizanti, Amber Kozlowski, Cameron Schlegel, Steve Kishel, Shannon Bork, Logan Hedges, Sara Hance and Chrissy Bain.

AND SUNDAY – Bruce Jackson, Brigid Doherty, Josephine Hogan, Diane Dinsmore, Dr. Jeffrey Dolgos, Norah Grace O’Malley, Peter Skowron, Kay McDaniel, Robert Heidinger, Edwin Rajewski, Jamie Rickard, Catherine Curry, Lynette Meyer, Mark Fahey, Landry Safe, Ann Ziemba, Paul Dombrowski, Aidan Johnson, Linda Gaughan, Conor Wade and Larry Sullivan.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

Today's online edition of Reporters' Notebook contains many items that were trimmed in the print edition or omitted due to space considerations.