Reporters' Notebook: May 19, 2021 – Warm and welcome

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to essayist and screenwriter Nora Ephron, born on this date in 1941, “When your children are teenagers, it’s important to have a dog so that someone in the house is happy to see you.”
PLAY BALL – There’s a new location for the monthly sports card shows sponsored by Bases Loaded Sports Collectibles and Bruce Brummitt Sportscards – the Variety Club banquet hall at 6114 Broadway, Lancaster. First show with several vendors is 3 to 8 p.m. today. Next one is June 16. For more info, call Jeff Szczesek at 656-0066 or Bruce Brummitt at 649-2050.
‘TIS THE SEASON – Williamsville Depot, 86 S. Long St., Williamsville, will hold a combination garage sale and plant sale to support restoration of the historic railroad building. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Kenmore Garden Club will hold a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 939 Delaware Road, Town of Tonawanda. Annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables and hanging baskets will be available. Cash or check only.
GRAB AND GO – The Zonta Club of Hamburg-Orchard Park is sponsoring at drive-through Carrubba’s chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday in the Tops Market parking lot, 3201 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park. Dinners are $12. Pre-sales call 648-7069.
St. John XXIII Parish, 1 Arcade St., West Seneca, will host a drive-through chicken barbecue from 2 p.m. Friday until sold out. Dinners are $12. For more info, call the parish office at 823-1090l
WINNERS WANTED – There are 90 chances to win meat from Sloan Supermarket plus more opportunities for other prizes when the Iron Island Museum in Buffalo’s Lovejoy neighborhood holds a virtual meat raffle online at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $30, available at ironislandmuseum.com. For info, call 892-3084.
THE OTHER SHOT – The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services will hold a free drive-in rabies vaccination clinic for cats, dogs and ferrets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Westfield Highway Department, 118 Chestnut St., Westfield. All pets must be pre-registered. Visit http://bit.ly/westfield52221.
