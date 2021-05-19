Reporters' Notebook: May 19, 2021 – Warm and welcome

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to essayist and screenwriter Nora Ephron, born on this date in 1941, “When your children are teenagers, it’s important to have a dog so that someone in the house is happy to see you.”

PLAY BALL – There’s a new location for the monthly sports card shows sponsored by Bases Loaded Sports Collectibles and Bruce Brummitt Sportscards – the Variety Club banquet hall at 6114 Broadway, Lancaster. First show with several vendors is 3 to 8 p.m. today. Next one is June 16. For more info, call Jeff Szczesek at 656-0066 or Bruce Brummitt at 649-2050.

‘TIS THE SEASON – Williamsville Depot, 86 S. Long St., Williamsville, will hold a combination garage sale and plant sale to support restoration of the historic railroad building. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Kenmore Garden Club will hold a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 939 Delaware Road, Town of Tonawanda. Annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables and hanging baskets will be available. Cash or check only.