Reporters' Notebook: May 18, 2022 – Everything counts

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to mathematician and philosopher Bertrand Russell, born on this date in 1872, “The time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time.”

MOMENT IN TIME – The Seneca Nation will commemorate the Buffalo Creek Reservation Treaty of 1842 with a traditional ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the amphitheater at Burchfield Nature and Art Center, 2001 Union Road, West Seneca. The treaty restored the Cattaraugus and Allegany territories to the Seneca Nation. Students are invited. For more info, call 716-677-4843 or visit BurchfieldNAC.org.

PLANTING SEASON – The Kenmore Garden Club holds a sale of annuals, perennials, vegetables and hanging baskets from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 939 Delaware Road, Town of Tonawanda. Cash or check only.

GRAB AND GO – The Zonta Club of Hamburg-Orchard Park hosts a drive-through Carrubba’s chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Tops Market, 3201 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park. $13.

WELCOME BACK – Off stage for two years due to the pandemic, the Lewiston Choraleers return with four spring concerts of songs from movies, Broadway shows and the Great American Songbook.

They perform at 1 p.m. Saturday in St. John de LaSalle Church, 8477 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls; 2 p.m. Sunday in Grace Lutheran Church, 736 Cayuga Drive, Lewiston; 1 p.m. May 28 in St. Peter’s Church, 620 Center St., Lewiston; and 2 p.m. May 29 in Messiah Lutheran Church, 915 Oneida St., Lewiston. Admission $5, children 12 and under free. For more info, visit lewistonchoraleers.com.

HERE’S THE BEEF – C.H.A.T. of WNY and Kaely’s Kindness holds a meat raffle Saturday in the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1530 Kenmore Ave. Doors open at noon. First pull at 1 p.m. $10 admission includes beer and pop. Proceeds benefit local charities. For info, call 716-462-2160.

SHALL WE DANCE? – The Singles Social Club hosts a May Flower Dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday in the Buff Social Club, 2565 Young St., Niagara Falls. Music by Barb the DJ. $6 admission. For more info, call 716-550-1232.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters' Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters' Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

