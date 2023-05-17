OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Scottish comedian Craig Ferguson, born on this date in 1962, “Canada is not the party. It’s the apartment above the party.”

WEEKEND WARMUP – The West Seneca Farmers' Market next to Town Hall, Union Road and Main Street, opens its 10th season with a ribbon-cutting at 3:55 p.m. Thursday, then continues from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays for 16 weeks.

The soulful sounds of the Darts kick off the Live on the Lawn outdoor music series at Carnegie Arts Center, 240 Goundry St., North Tonawanda, at 6 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $15.

The Black Rock Historical Society, 436 Amherst St., presents Craig Tuohey, president of the Medina Sandstone Society, at 6 p.m. Thursday for a free talk about how the iconic stone is produced and the local landmark buildings that feature it.

Don Dwyer brings music and stories from the Civil War to the Holland Land Office Museum, 131 W. Main St., Batavia, at 7 p.m. Thursday. Admission $5. To attend, call 585-343-4727 or email hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.

New York City-based comedian Maureen Langan headlines a Comedy Night hosted by Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group at 7 p.m. Thursday in Michael’s Catering and Banquets, 4885 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. Emcee is WIVB-TV’s Sarah Minkewicz. Tickets are $75 advance and include food and a beverage. For more info, call 716-646-5577, Ext. 2, or visit tenlivesclub.com.

OLD GLORIES – The Buffalo History Museum celebrates the 122nd anniversary of the Pan-American Exposition with colorized images of the Pan-Am and tours of the museum building on Friday and a walking tour of the former Pan-Am grounds, including the site of President McKinley’s assassination, on Saturday. For more info, visit buffalohistory.org.

Explore Buffalo is offering free tours of four churches in conjunction with the upcoming New York Landmark Conservancy Sacred Sites Weekend. Tours visit First Presbyterian Church, 1 Symphony Circle, and Trinity Episcopal Church, 371 Delaware Ave., at 11 a.m. Saturday; Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 115 O’Connell St., at 1 p.m. Saturday; and Central Park United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. Sunday. Register in advance at explorebuffalo.org.

DRUMSTICK BEAT – The Town of Tonawanda Aquettes host a BW’s chicken barbecue from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday outside Tops Markets, 1740 Sheridan Drive, Town of Tonawanda. Dinners $17, $15 advance. Email ttasynchro@gmail.com.

OUT SHOPPING – Plymouth Crossroads, which helps runaway and homeless youths, holds a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 3984 Clinton St., West Seneca. For more info, call 716-393-3906 visit plymouthcrossroads.org.

The South Wales Community Center, S-6387 Olean Road, South Wales, holds a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Proceeds benefit Pathways Christian Fellowship mission projects.

Name your price for books, plants, clothing and household items at the Magic Mission Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, Route 75, Langford.

The Pendleton Veterans Association is selling American and military flags from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Pendleton Town Hall, 6570 Campbell Blvd. Old flags can be turned in for proper disposal.

WATER WISE – The Coast Guard launches National Safe Boating Week with an open house and boating information from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. A Coast Guard helicopter and boats will be on hand.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Michael Cassell, Dan Neaverth Jr., Adam Benigni, Theresa Sliwinski, Keith Davies, Brian Panek, Peter Hafner, Justin C. Ward, Aidan Edbauer, Paul Roetzer, Betty Sinnott, Judy Larsen, Josh Reid, Martin Zaretsky, Brett Weinstock, Gene Allman, Sandy Wrona, Gretchen Mahoney, Marty Duda and Gene Maurer.

AND THURSDAY – Diane English, Art Schumacher, Kelly Gruber, Andrew Rudnick, Shawn McCabe, Carole McDade, Denise FitzPatrick, Judy Gangloff, Brad Witkop, Kelly Panek, Ellen Marie Carl, Diane Marchio, Ellen Kuhrt, Dale M. Brucz, Mallory Tross, Haylee Heitman, Jackie Rasulo, Marty Grisanti, Melanie Bozzer, Beth Gough, Don Kwiatkowski and Jeff Pronobis.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.