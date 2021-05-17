Reporters' Notebook: May 17, 2021 – The flow of history

OLAF FUB SEZ: A favorite lyric from singer and songwriter Jesse Winchester, born on this date in 1944, “Line of least resistance, lead me on.”

TALKING POINTS – Bren T. Price, of the Buffalo Presidential Center, will talk about the center’s history and future plans in the free Imagine lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. To link to it, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406.

Tonawanda Town Historian Ed Adamczyk talks about the local impact of the 1918 influenza pandemic in a free presentation at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Tonawanda-Kenmore History Museum, 199 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda. Reservations needed today. Call Carol Battaglia at 873-6279 or email info@kentonhistory.org.

Self-made millionaire and mayor of Buffalo William G. Fargo is the subject of a Zoom lecture by West Seneca Historical Society president Tom Schobert at 7 p.m. Wednesday. To register, visit the West Seneca Historical Society page on Facebook.

