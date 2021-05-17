Reporters' Notebook: May 17, 2021 – The flow of history

OLAF FUB SEZ: A favorite lyric from singer and songwriter Jesse Winchester, born on this date in 1944, “Line of least resistance, lead me on.”
TALKING POINTS – Bren T. Price, of the Buffalo Presidential Center, will talk about the center’s history and future plans in the free Imagine lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. To link to it, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406.
Tonawanda Town Historian Ed Adamczyk talks about the local impact of the 1918 influenza pandemic in a free presentation at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Tonawanda-Kenmore History Museum, 199 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda. Reservations needed today. Call Carol Battaglia at 873-6279 or email info@kentonhistory.org.
Self-made millionaire and mayor of Buffalo William G. Fargo is the subject of a Zoom lecture by West Seneca Historical Society president Tom Schobert at 7 p.m. Wednesday. To register, visit the West Seneca Historical Society page on Facebook.
HUNGRY? – Kenmore United Church of Christ, 295 Delaware Road, Kenmore, is hosting a BW’s chicken barbecue from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Dinners are $12, drive-through only. For info and tickets, call 875-1725.
Order a special “kitty sundae” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Woody’s Ice Cream Shack, 4255 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg, and proceeds will benefit the Ten Lives Club cat shelter. Tables available. For more info, call 646-5577 or visit tenlivesclub.com.
GRAND FINALE – The Buffalo Chamber Players play their last virtual concert of the season at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, streamed live from Asbury Hall with works by Grace Ann Lee, Krzysztof Penderecki and David Popper, plus surprises. Tickets are pay-what-you-can. The program is available for a week. Visit buffalochamberplayers.org/tickets.
BACK AGAIN – Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Road, Town of Tonawanda, closed since March 2020, has reopened for browsing and computer use. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday. No book donations, clubs or indoor activities yet, director Donna White ways, but plans are being made for programs outdoors.
