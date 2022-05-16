Reporters' Notebook: May 16, 2022 – Making it count

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to author and radio host Studs Turkel, born on this date in 1912, “Once you become active in something, something happens to you. You get excited and suddenly you realize you count.”

CARPE DIEM – The Kenmore Mercy Hospital Auxiliary Sewing Group is selling their handcrafted items in the hospital atrium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.

Assemblyman Angelo J. Morinello is sponsoring a Red Cross blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. today in the Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. For an appointment, call 800-RED-CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org.

LISTEN IN – Catherine Lincoln and Jim Charlier from Buffalo Garden Walk are speakers in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the Zoom link at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89521599928.

Tim Herzog of Flying Bison Brewing Co. gives a free talk about the history of beermaking in Buffalo at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Centennial Series at the Lackawanna Public Library, 560 Ridge Road.

Reservations are needed Tuesday for the Amherst Let’s Do Lunch series on Thursday in the Anchor Bar, 6835 Transit Road. Guest speaker Rick Falkowski will talk about influential Buffalonians of the early 1900s. Email AACPP_Lets_Do_Lunch@protonmail.com.

Guerilla warfare in Missouri is the topic when University of Pennsylvania history professor Joseph Beilein appears in a program sponsored by the Buffalo Civil War Round Table at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Buffalo History Museum. $5 donation requested.

Scott Sroka of West Seneca tells how his grandfather, one of crime fighter Eliot Ness’ “Untouchables,” helped bring down gangster Al Capone in a program sponsored by the West Seneca Historical Society at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the West Seneca Senior Center, 4620 Seneca St. $5 donation requested.

REUNION ALERT – The Class of 1972 from Sweet Home High School will hold its 50th reunion at 6 p.m. July 23 in Banchetti’s Grove, 550 North French Road, Getzville. $75, $65 advance. Send checks to Sweet Home 1972 Reunion Committee, 58 Spicebush Lane, Amherst, NY 14221. For more info, call Annette Kerr Komroy at 716-912-7158 or email AKomroy@gmail.com.

HELP WANTED – A longtime reader is looking for photos of the old Sheridan Drive-In theater, which operated in the Town of Tonawanda from 1950 to 1981. Anyone with info, please email olaffub@buffnews.com.

