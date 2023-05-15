OLAF FUB SEZ: According to fashion and portrait photographer Richard Avedon, born on this date in 1923, “All photographs are accurate. None of them is the truth.”

TAKE YOUR PICK – The Sewing Group from the Kenmore Mercy Hospital Auxiliary is selling its handcrafted items in the hospital atrium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and every first and third Monday of the month.

SMART TALKERS – Scott Scanlon, quality of life and solutions journalism editor at The Buffalo News, is guest speaker in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the Zoom link at us02web.zoom.us/j/88154021401.

“Ice Bridges of Niagara” is the topic when Carol Rogers, formerly of the State Office of Parks and Historic Preservation, speaks at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Tonawanda-Kenmore Historical Society Museum, 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda. For more info, call 716-275-5647.

The Buffalo Niagara Nikola Tesla Council gives a visual presentation, “Edison. Tesla. The Myths. The Truth,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the North Tonawanda History Museum, 712 Oliver St. It’s free and open to the public.

The West Seneca Historical Society presents local businessman, historian and author Chris Carosa at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the West Seneca Senior Center, 4620 Seneca St. Carosa will offer stories from his book, “50 Hidden Gems of Greater Western New York.” Admission $5.

Retired Onondaga County Sheriff’s Lieutenant and historian Jonathan Anderson will give a free presentation on 200 years of policing the Erie Canal at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Niagara History Museum, 215 Niagara St., Lockport.

The Black Rock Historical Society, 436 Amherst St., presents Craig Tuohey, president of the Medina Sandstone Society, at 6 p.m. Thursday for a talk about how the iconic stone is produced and the landmark buildings in Buffalo and Western New York that feature it. It’s free and open to the public.

IT’S EASY – “Designing Your Own Hanging Basket” is the topic as the Western New York Rose Society meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday in St. Stephen’s Bethlehem United Church of Christ, 750 Wehrle Drive, Cheektowaga. All are welcome.

STEPPING FORWARD – The Class of 1973 from Mount Mercy Academy, as part of its 50th year celebration, will serve as honor guards at the Baccalaureate Mass for the Class of 2023 at 6:15 p.m. next Monday. Those who wish to come should email MtMercy1973@gmail.com.

