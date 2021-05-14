Reporters' Notebook: May 14, 2021 – Handling hazards

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to financial journalist B. C. Forbes, founder of Forbes magazine, born on this date in 1880, “Golf without bunkers and hazards would be tame and monotonous. So would life.”
. . .
DOUBLE UP – For the Catholic Charities Appeal’s HOPE Day today, the first $40,000 in donations will be matched dollar for dollar to help reach the $10 million goal. To donate online, visit ccwny.org/HOPEDay. For pledges, call 218-1400.
. . .
HAVE A CUP – Niagara Falls City Councilman Chris Voccio hosts Coffee with Chris at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Bring masks and questions. Voccio will provide the Tim Hortons coffee. For more info, call 696-0086.
. . .
GIVE A LITTLE – George F. Lamm American Legion Post, 962 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville, holds a drive-through canned food and paper products drive noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Donations benefit the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Food Pantry.
. . .
GRAB AND GO – Weidner’s chicken barbecue, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. SS. Peter and Paul School, 66 E. Main St., Hamburg. $12.
BW’s pulled pork barbecue, 2 p.m. Saturday till sold out. St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 1475 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca. Sandwiches $6, dinners $12. 674-1233 or st-petersucc.org.
Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue, 11:30 a.m. Sunday till sold out. Bergholz Fire Hall, 2470 Niagara Road, Wheatfield. $12. 731-4848.
JC’s chicken barbecue, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3512 Clinton St., West Seneca. $12. 440-8173.
Wendel’s chicken barbecue, noon Sunday till sold out. St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Church, Peckham Street and Fillmore Avenue. $14.
Shriners chicken barbecue, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Shrine Center, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca. $12. 674-8666.
BW’s chicken barbecue, 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Buffalo Irish Center, 245 Abbott Road. $12. Donate one to the South Buffalo Community Table for $8. Buffaloirishcenter.com.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Ann McCarthy, Robyn Zimmer, Pat Carroll, Tara Cadmus, Anne Marie Myers, Mike Whelan, Carol Volk, Frankie Wailand, Florence Rembold, Jackie Hamilton, Paul Picciano, Shane Smith, Lauren Terry, Daniel Forney, Reagan Getz, Hillary Daly, Jerry Fecio, Paul Gelyon, Harry Blaszkiewicz, John Yurtchuk, Sister Theresa Moore, Kenneth “Mickey” Pelsey, Tracy Dollas, Link Linkowski, Roberta Penkalski, Tom Wicezorek and Cindy Miranda.
AND SATURDAY – Joelle Labert, Judy Larkin, Justine Jopp, Betty Krencik, Dr. Jason Creps, Jenna Myers, Sean Meegan, Gretchen Porcher, Ed Bognar, Pam Weinrieb, Tori Christ, Susan Jacobbi, Amy Fijol Pascarella, Charles DiSalvo, Pennie Karb, Julia Rishel, Ezra Esquivel, Nandor Desci, Joe Hart, Linda Levine, Linda “Buffy” Eaton and Jean Manka.
AND SUNDAY – Thurman Thomas, Vicky Vullo, Tracy McCormick, Seth Piccirillo, Marsha Joy Sullivan, Marla Bujnicki, Patti Guadagna, Michael Petro, Barbara Hales, Judie Weiler, Marcy Buczkowski, Joelle Stanton, Helen Miranda, Christine Porto, Sharon Harezga, Kris Minor, Griffin McNamara, Chuck Barrett, Linda Zimpfer, John Jasinski, Geoff “Da Hammer” Burke, Marsha Nowak, McKenna Lane Walker, Sophia Borrello, Peter Gelyon, Olivia Orcholski, Barb Bartus, Joe Przybylo, John Kozina and Jonas A. Hauser.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.