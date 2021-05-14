Reporters' Notebook: May 14, 2021 – Handling hazards

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to financial journalist B. C. Forbes, founder of Forbes magazine, born on this date in 1880, “Golf without bunkers and hazards would be tame and monotonous. So would life.”

DOUBLE UP – For the Catholic Charities Appeal’s HOPE Day today, the first $40,000 in donations will be matched dollar for dollar to help reach the $10 million goal. To donate online, visit ccwny.org/HOPEDay. For pledges, call 218-1400.

HAVE A CUP – Niagara Falls City Councilman Chris Voccio hosts Coffee with Chris at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Bring masks and questions. Voccio will provide the Tim Hortons coffee. For more info, call 696-0086.

GIVE A LITTLE – George F. Lamm American Legion Post, 962 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville, holds a drive-through canned food and paper products drive noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Donations benefit the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Food Pantry.