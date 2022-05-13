Reporters' Notebook: May 13, 2022 – Keep the change

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian and late night TV host Stephen Colbert, born on this date in 1964, “If I had a dime for every time that I was wrong, I’d be broke.”

ALL NATURAL – Art’s Café, 5 E. Main St., Springville, hosts a sale of organic vegetable, herb and fruit seedlings from Native Offerings Farm in Little Valley from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more info, call Melissa Campbell at 716-592-9038 or email scamelscamp@gmail.com.

GRAB A CUP – Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman is guest as Niagara County Legislator Chris Voccio hosts Coffee with Chris at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Voccio provides the Tim Hortons coffee. For more info, call 716-696-0086.

GLORY DAYS – Author Mary Ann Siuta Voorhees will autograph copies of her book, “The Sattler’s Diary,” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Bookworm, 34 Elm St., East Aurora. For more info, call 716-823-1953.

SAFE AND SOUND – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office offers free child car seat safety checks from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the East Amherst Fire Department, 9100 Transit Road.

HAIL THE SEASON – Celebrate spring like Western New Yorkers did 200 years ago in the May Day Festivities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Hull Family Home and Farmstead, 5976 Genesee St., Lancaster. There will be tea and snacks, games, dancing around the maypole and a chance to make bouquets and lavender sachets. Admission is $8. Kids 5 and under free. For info, visit hullfamilyhome.com.

MUSICAL GEMS – Works by Mozart, Shostakovich and Florence Price are featured as the Friends of Vienna present the Artemis String Quartet in concert at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the Unity Church, 1243 Delaware Ave. Tickets are $14, $5 students. For more info, visit friendsofvienna.org.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

