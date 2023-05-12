OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian George Carlin, born on this date in 1937, “I think when you die, your soul goes to a garage in Buffalo.”

. . .

LET’S GO SHOPPING – Genesee Country Village and Museum in Mumford stages its annual Antiques and Artisans Show with dealers from across the state from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. A preview party for shoppers, with live music, an open bar and hors d’oeuvres will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. today. Tickets $30, $25 advance at gcv.org.

Gift items for Mother’s Day will be offered by crafters and specialty vendors as the Alden Farmers Market holds a soft opening for the season from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Tractor Supply/Save-a-Lot Plaza, 13119 Broadway (Route 20).

The City of Olean continues its 21st annual Community-Wide Garage Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday with 86 households participating. Maps listing all the sales are available at the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce office, 301 N. Union St., or online at oleanny.com.

Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group hosts a Dine and Shop chicken parmesan dinner Saturday at Woodlawn Beach State Park, 3580 Lake Shore Road, Blasdell. Vendors, plus adoptable cats and dogs, from 3 to 5 p.m., dinner catered by Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant at 4. Dinners $15 today, $16 Saturday. For info, visit tenlivesclub.com/store or call 716-646-5577, Ext. 1.

. . .

SAFETY FIRST – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office sponsors a free child car seat check from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Clarence Town Hall, 5 Town Place off Goodrich Road. Free checks also are offered from 4 to 8 p.m. every Monday at Elma Town Hall, 1600 Bowen Road.

. . .

ON THE WING – Hawk Creek Wildlife Center, 1963 Mill Road, West Falls, hosts William “Two Raven” Voelker of Sia, the Comanche Ethno-Ornithological Initiative, for a presentation on the cultural and spiritual importance of eagles during its Wild Earth program from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Tickets $15, $13 vets and seniors, $9 kids 5 to 12. For more info, visit hawkcreek.org.

Genesee County Park and Forest, 11095 Bethany Center Road, East Bethany, offers its first guided Birding Walk of the season from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday. It’s free. Registration required. Call 585-344-1122.

. . .

STRAIGHTEN UP – Professional organizer Ella Abadir of Organized Junkies talks about how to declutter at a meeting of Chapter 439, National Active and Retired Federal Employees, at 11 a.m. Monday in Harlem Road Community Center, 4255 Harlem Road, Amherst.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Jana Eisenberg, Katherine J. Bestine, Joe Todaro, Fran McCann, William B. Maher, Rachel Elzufon, Jonathan Nabozny, Ryan Young, Jessica Zablotny, Linda Wein, Evan Pietraszewski, Allyson Walker Hartfield, Sue Lauck, Tim Naab, Lynn Krug, Maura Seitz, Laura Pankiewicz, Brenda Lauber, Nick Wojcik, Bonnie Spencer, Barb Fink, Karen Winter, Todd Bosworth, Rita Desci, Karin Murphy and Sheila Allman.

AND SATURDAY – Gerry Maher, Dave Larcom, Sharon Linstedt, Anthony Chase, Tim Herzog, Fred Nadel, Mary Ball, Dr. Eric Scott, Mike Fiorello, Jim Andruszko Sr., Fred Mosca, Carl Panzarella, Gussie Podawada, Emma Fabian, Maryjo Budimirovich, Peggy Rybicki Snyder, Ernie Gawinski, Sue Bognar, Lynn Bratek and Claudia Renzi.

AND SUNDAY – Ann McCarthy, Robyn Zimmer, Pat Carroll, Tara Cadmus, Jerry Fecio, Alan Long, Jackie Hamilton, Paul Picciano, Anne Marie Myers, Merry Stuczynski, Mike Whelan, Lauren Terry, Daniel Forney, Harry Blaszkiewicz and Phyllis Mucha.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.