Reporters' Notebook: May 12, 2021 – Ready to roll

OLAF FUB SEZ: An observation from comedian George Carlin, born on this date in 1937: “Have you ever noticed that anybody driving slower than you is an idiot, and anyone going faster than you is a maniac?”

. . .

LET’S EAT – The Big Tree Volunteer Fire Company, 4112 Big Tree Road, Hamburg, celebrating its 85th anniversary this year, has a drive-through Weidner’s chicken barbecue from 4 p.m. today until sold out. Dinners are $12.

Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, will offer take-out fish and shrimp dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. For more info, call 685-5766.

. . .

REACHING OUT – The Buffalo-Niagara Chapter of NAWBO (National Association of Women Business Owners) is networking with other chapters across the nation in a Mega Mixer online at 5:30 p.m. today. Non-member fee is $15 or $25. To register, visit nawbowny.org/events.

. . .