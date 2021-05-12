Reporters' Notebook: May 12, 2021 – Ready to roll

OLAF FUB SEZ: An observation from comedian George Carlin, born on this date in 1937: “Have you ever noticed that anybody driving slower than you is an idiot, and anyone going faster than you is a maniac?”
. . .
LET’S EAT – The Big Tree Volunteer Fire Company, 4112 Big Tree Road, Hamburg, celebrating its 85th anniversary this year, has a drive-through Weidner’s chicken barbecue from 4 p.m. today until sold out. Dinners are $12.
Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, will offer take-out fish and shrimp dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. For more info, call 685-5766.
. . .
REACHING OUT – The Buffalo-Niagara Chapter of NAWBO (National Association of Women Business Owners) is networking with other chapters across the nation in a Mega Mixer online at 5:30 p.m. today. Non-member fee is $15 or $25. To register, visit nawbowny.org/events.
. . .
HELP FOR MOM – A drive-through Diapers Day event, which provides free tote bags filled with baby supplies, will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Catholic Charities office, 3370 Delaware Ave., Town of Tonawanda. For more info, visit ccwny.org.
. . .
DEEP DILEMMA – “Mental Health and the Law,” a free discussion of the relationship between the judicial system and people with behavioral issues, will be held on Zoom at noon Thursday. Moderator is WGRZ’s Heather Ly. To join, go to us02web.zoom.us/j/88493473686.
. . .
BACK IN BUSINESS – A ribbon-cutting at 3:45 p.m. Thursday will open the West Seneca Farmers Market for the season. With more than 20 vendors, it runs 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays until Aug. 26 next to West Seneca Town Hall, 1250 Union Road at Main Street. For more info, visit the market’s Facebook page.
. . .
STARS AND STRIPES – The Pendleton Veterans Association will hold a flag sale from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Historical Society Building, 6600 Campbell Blvd., Pendleton. To purchase a flag before or after the sale, call 210-3015 or 625-4470.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Laura Pankiewicz, Jana Eisenberg, Katherine J. Bestine, Joe Todaro, Fran McCann, William B. Maher, Rachel Elzufon, Tim Myers, Cathy Dzwodjak, Emerson Iacobucci, Bernice Wiggins, Linda Coles, Sue Lauck, Bonnie Spencer, Ryan Young, Linda Wein, Evan Pietraszewski, Barb Fink, Karen Winter, Todd Bosworth, Rita Desci, Jonathan Nabozny, John Patrick Heimerl, Sheila Allman, James Slattery and Kiernan Higgins.
AND THURSDAY – Gerry Maher, Dave Larcom, Sharon Linstedt, Anthony Chase, Tim Herzog, Fred Nadel, Mary Ball, Mike Fiorello, Freddie Mosca, Carl Panzarella, Gussie Podawada, Sue Bognar, Peggy Rybicki Snyder, Ernest Gawinski, Maryjo Budimirovich, Lynn Bratek, Claudia Renzi, Audrey Zolnierowicz, Dr. Eric Scott, Karen Nowicki, Lorraine Bartus and Terry Dunford.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.