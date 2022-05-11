Reporters' Notebook: May 11, 2022 – Playing to win

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice from comedian Mort Sahl, born on this date in 1927, “If you can’t join them, beat them.”

SMART TALK – Peter Wisbey, curator of collections at the Genesee Country Village and Museum in Mumford, will give a behind-the-scenes slide presentation about its collection of historic homes at a program hosted by the Newstead Historical Society at 7 p.m. Thursday in Newstead Town Hall, 5 Clarence Center Road, Akron. Admission is free.

Megan McElfresh, executive director of the Stained Glass Association of America, talks about “The History of Stained Glass in Our Community” in a program at 6 p.m. Thursday hosted by the Black Rock Historical Society, 436 Amherst St. It’s free and open to the public.

Darcie Bittner, occupational therapist with Catholic Health, will speak about home safety and how to protect against falls at a meeting of Chapter 439, National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, at 11 a.m. Monday in the Harlem Road Community Center, 4255 Harlem Road, Amherst. For info, email narfe439@gmail.com.

DINNER PLAN – Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, hosts a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Dinners are $12 for fried fish, $13 for baked fish and shrimp.

MIX AND MINGLE – The Singles Social Club will share coffee and conversation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Tim Hortons, 8500 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls. For more info, call 716-550-1232.

REUNION ALERT – The Mount Mercy Academy Class of 1972 will hold its 50th reunion at 5:30 p.m. May 26 in the Garret Club, 91 Cleveland Ave. For info, call 716-825-8796, Ext. 306, or email events@mtmercy.org.

Organizers for the 50th reunion of the St. John Gualbert School Class of 1972 ask classmates to call Michelle Krolewicz at 716-998-2245 or email MichelleanneK@outlook.com.

Kevin Lyons, a member of the Class of 1966 at All Saints School in Buffalo, wants to gather his childhood friends for a reunion. Call him at 716-875-9199, the same number he had in school.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Karen Alfasso, Jennifer Domagalski, Dennis Maloney, Dan Neaverth, Sharon Chang, Leah Samol, Zoe Scruggs, Matthew Pankiewicz, Anita L. Hines, Connor Halt, Marie Menza, Bob Erker, Patricia Szymanski, Bruce Blackwell, Tom Morris, Dave Cohen, Cynthia Clack, Jerry Bondanza, Judy Thomas, William Gorman, Sister Margaret Marie Wade, John Billittier Jr., Bob Kowalczyk, Joanne Yox, James W. Slattery, Megan Makowski, Marion Rupp, Evan Boyle and Matteo Frisicaro.

AND THURSDAY – Jana Eisenberg, Katherine J. Bestine, Joe Todaro, Fran McCann, William B. Maher, Rachel Elzufon, Linda Pankiewicz, Bernice Wiggins, Kiernan Higgins, Linda Coles, Emerson Iacobucci, Andrew Kean, Don Schrems, Ryan Young, Aly Walker, Sue Lauck, Jonathan Nabozny, Mike Herbert, Bonnie Spencer, Cathy Czwodjak, Brenda Lauber, Jennifer Pici, Tim Naab and Sheila Allman.

