OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Swiss theologian Karl Barth, born on this date in 1886, “Laughter is the closest thing to the grace of God.”

AUTHOR TALKS – The 4th Friday Poetry Series at Dog Ears Bookstore, 688 Abbott Road, moves to a different week this Friday to welcome special guest Colleen Michaels, who directs the writing studio at Montserrat College of Art in Beverly, Mass. The program from 6 to 8 p.m. also will have 10 open reader slots. Admission $5. For more info, visit dogearsbookstore.org.

Retired Buffalo Police detective Dennis Adams will talk about his latest mystery novel, “City Hall Secrets,” at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Road, Town of Tonawanda. Admission is free. Call 716-332-4375 to reserve a seat.

HERE’S THE BEEF – A meat raffle to benefit Kaely’s Kindness, which helps teens with cancer, will be held Saturday in the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1530 Kenmore Ave. Doors open at noon. Tickets $12, $10 advance. For tickets and info, call 716-462-2160.

MARK THE DATE – The Singles Social Club will hold a meet-and-greet session from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Tim Hortons in Mill Plaza, 8500 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls. For more info, call 716-550-1232.

COUNTING SHEEP – Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village, 3755 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst, opens for the season Saturday with “Sheep Themed Educational Activities and Discussions.” Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For tickets and info, visit BNHV.org. The museum’s farmstead is home to a flock of endangered Hog Island Sheep.

TALKING POINTS – Casey Bolles gives a free talk about how Buffalo Architectural Casting has helped restore Shea’s Performing Arts Center, the Lafayette Hotel and other landmarks at 6 p.m. Thursday at the factory, 315 Hinman Ave.

Holly Hefergold will speak on the sustainability of the floral industry at a meeting of the South Towns Garden Club at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the West Seneca Senior Center, 4620 Seneca St. Guests welcome.

Kim Herman will give a presentation of the history of the South Park Botanical Gardens when the Lackawanna Historical Association hosts a Mother’s Day Tea from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Lackawanna Library, 560 Ridge Road. Reservations required. Call 716-823-0630.

Actor and WKBW-TV meteorologist Mike Randall appears in the Let’s Do Lunch series at noon May 18 in the Randall Memorial Baptist Church dining hall, 6301 Main St., Williamsville. Reservations needed by Monday. Send a check for $24 to Town of Amherst Comptroller’s Office, 5583 Main St., Williamsville.

