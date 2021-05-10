Reporters' Notebook: May 10, 2021 – Mile markers

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to self-help author Wayne Dyer, born on this date in 1940, “It’s never crowded along the extra mile.”

. . .

CLASSIC CHARMS – The joy of living in 19th century neighborhoods is the topic in the free Imagine lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. Guest speakers are Christiana Limniatis of Preservation Buffalo Niagara and Aimee Rogers, who champions the small-town amenities of Forestville. To link to the program, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406.

Dan Browning, who amassed more than 3,000 items during his 30-plus years of collecting historic bottles, will talk about how and where to collect them at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the North Tonawanda History Museum, 712 Oliver St. Admission is free. Browning also will provide free valuations of old bottles.

. . .

CASH IN – You can help programs that assist veterans by taking your deposit bottles and cans to Golden Retrieval redemption centers and saying the money should go to the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 187.