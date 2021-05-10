Reporters' Notebook: May 10, 2021 – Mile markers

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to self-help author Wayne Dyer, born on this date in 1940, “It’s never crowded along the extra mile.”
. . .
CLASSIC CHARMS – The joy of living in 19th century neighborhoods is the topic in the free Imagine lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. Guest speakers are Christiana Limniatis of Preservation Buffalo Niagara and Aimee Rogers, who champions the small-town amenities of Forestville. To link to the program, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406.
Dan Browning, who amassed more than 3,000 items during his 30-plus years of collecting historic bottles, will talk about how and where to collect them at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the North Tonawanda History Museum, 712 Oliver St. Admission is free. Browning also will provide free valuations of old bottles.
. . .
CASH IN – You can help programs that assist veterans by taking your deposit bottles and cans to Golden Retrieval redemption centers and saying the money should go to the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 187.
The centers are at 1942 Colvin Blvd. and 2790 Sheridan Drive, Town of Tonawanda; 123 Broad St., City of Tonawanda; 3050 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda; 660 North French Road, Amherst; 3820 Union Road, Cheektowaga; 2500 George Urban Blvd., Depew; 2447 Grand Island Blvd., Grand Island; and 5677 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls.
. . .
CAUTION FLAGS – The annual Marvin “Joe” Curry Veterans Powwow, a celebration of Native American culture and service members in July, again has been canceled due to concerns about Covid-19.
“We had been hopeful to invite our family and friends from across Indian Country back to the Allegany Territory this year,” says Seneca Nation Councilor Tina Abrams, “but we feel that it is in everyone’s best interests to instead focus on 2022.”
Also postponed until 2022 is the 175th annual Tuscarora Nation Picnic on July 9 and 10, which showcases Native American culture and traditions. “The health and safety of the thousands of people who attend has always been our highest priority,” says chairman Neil Patterson Sr.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Fran Lucca, Artie Kwitchoff, Scott Johnston, Ron Rice, Jon Lehrer, Rebecca Haslinger, Bob Lederhouse, Amy J. Steiner, Ryan Myers, Gavin Snyder, Megan Makowski, Marion Rupp, Abdul Said, Chris Kloc, Sharon Braunscheidel, John M. Billittier Jr., Sister Margaret Marie Wade, Isaac Gwitt, Victor Carbone, Nicole Mehlman-Davidow, Dana Wieczorek, Arthur B. Bean, Alfred B. Bean, Carol Mohrman, Pauline Buczkowski and Dave Antonik.
AND TUESDAY – Matthew Pankiewicz, Connor Halt, Marie Menza, Bob Erker, Karen Alfasso, Jennifer Domagalski, Dennis Maloney, Dan Neaverth, Sharon Chang, Leah Samol, Zoe Scruggs, Dano Pienta, Anita L. Aines, Bruce Blackwell, Patricia Szymanski, Jerry Bondanza, Tom Morris, Dave Cohen, Jennifer Ricketts Pici, David Recktenwalt. Carolyn Vogt, Spencer Lee Vogt, Bill Kurzdorfer, Bill Benedict, Cynthia Clack and Sharon Blaszkiewicz.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.