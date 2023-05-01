OLAF FUB SEZ: According to French philosopher Pierre Teilhard de Chardin, born on this date in 1881, “Growing old is like being increasingly penalized for a crime you haven’t committed.”

. . .

Spring Romance

Raindrops

falling

in spring mist.

Life unfolding,

a moment,

an unexpected kiss.

– Cecil Ammerman

. . .

HAPPY RETURNS – The William B. Hoyt II Visitor Center at the Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area opens for the season today. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and admission is free. This year advanced reservations will be needed for the daily inside-the-dam tours. Visit recreation.gov and search for Mount Morris Day Tours.

Closer to home, the Iron Island Museum, 998 Lovejoy St., has reopened for its History and Haunting Tours at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Reservations required. Call 716-892-3084.

. . .

WELL SAID – Buffalo author Bogdan Kotnis will speak about his book, “Kaz: War, Love and Betrayal,” at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the free online IMAGINE lecture series. Zoom link at us02web.zoom.us/j/86137890623.

Parental empowerment advocate Nate Turner gives a free talk at 7 p.m. Thursday in Canisius High School, 1180 Delaware Ave. Reservations requested at ccwny.org/raising-heroes. Turner also will spend a couple of days at local Catholic schools speaking about the adversity he overcame and how to include more diversity, equity and inclusion in schools.

. . .

FIRST BLOOMS – The Orchard Park Garden Club holds a horticulture competition at its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4536 S. Buffalo Road, Orchard Park. Members will bring flowering narcissus, tulips and other bulbs for review by judges. Prizes will be awarded. Guests welcome. For info, call 716-674-8970.

. . .

GOOD TO GROW – Registrations are open for homeowners in Buffalo and Lewiston to show off their horticultural talents during garden tours this summer. For the Lewiston GardenFest, which will take place June 17 and 18, the deadline to apply is May 20 at lewistongardenfest.com.

Deadline for Garden Walk Buffalo, America’s largest garden tour on July 29 and 30, is May 15. Register online at GardenWalkBuffalo.com. Deadline also is May 15 to sign up for Buffalo’s East Side Garden Walk on July 22 and 23. Register online at EastSideGardenWalk.com.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Margaret Sullivan, Jim Lorentz, Jim Staas, Mary Drmacich, Jeffrey Friedman, Bill Westley, Jaclyn Brown, Paige Rathke, Troy Toohey, John Young IV, Jackson Buczkowski, Alan B. Stewart, Zach Hojnowski, Donald C. Hamman, Pam Calabrese, Amy Eustace, Brian Janiszewski, Elana Murphy, Eloise Zoyhofski, Kevin Biddle, Bogumila Janowska, Conor McDermott, Jerome W. Atkin and Viktoriya Vorobyeva.

AND TUESDAY – Kerrie Webster, Tom Buckham, Susan Becker Krebs, Brian Rusk, Emeri Krawczyk, David Mathis, Feng Hew, Danielle Shainbrown, Maureen Leary Fecio, Mary Long, Kristen Picciano, Becky Allen, Barbara Cunningham, Hannah Czumaj, Ron Chrzaszcz, Peyton Wrazen, Liz Burnett, Aaron Weekley, Ben Fabian, Mary Waters, Nicole Palumbo, Jacqueline Shapiro, Diva Steiner and Glenn Richardson.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.