Reporters' Notebook: March 9, 2022 – Growing season

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to English novelist Vita Sackville-West, born on this date in 1892, “The man who has planted a garden feels that he has done something for the good of the world.”
SOIL SAVERS – The Western New York Herb Study Group will meet at 4 p.m. today at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Ave. Cheri Strefing of Back Porch Produce will talk about sustainable methods of farming.
SHINE YOUR LIGHT – Musicians, poets and storytellers are invited to record a performance for a community YouTube project at an open mic session Saturday afternoon in the Grand Theater at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Sign up starts at 2 p.m. Additional sessions April 10 and May 8. For more info, visit thenacc.org.
THE CONDUCTOR – The Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, 825 Depot Ave. West, will celebrate the bicentennial of Harriet Tubman’s birth and her Niagara Falls connection from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday with separate programs for adults and parents, teens and pre-teens, and younger children, followed by a release of biodegradable lanterns. Cost is $8, $12 couples, $25 families. Pre-registration required at niagarafallsundergroundrailroad.org.
FIRST CLASS – The Buffalo Stamp Club hosts the area’s oldest and largest stamp show Saturday and Sunday in Knights of Columbus Hall, 2735 Union Road, Cheektowaga. BUFPEX 2022 will feature 10 dealers with stamps and other items, plus the U.S. Postal Service with current stamps for sale. Youngsters can get free stamps in the Children’s Corner. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. For more info, visit buffalostampclub.org.
SAVE SOME GREEN – The First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston, 505 Cayuga St., will offer a drive-through traditional St. Patrick’s Day dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. March 17. Reserve by Friday by calling 716-754-4945 and pay $15 cash. Full-price dinners at $17 will be available at the door from 6 p.m. until sold out.
