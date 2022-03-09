Reporters' Notebook: March 9, 2022 – Growing season

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to English novelist Vita Sackville-West, born on this date in 1892, “The man who has planted a garden feels that he has done something for the good of the world.”

. . .

SOIL SAVERS – The Western New York Herb Study Group will meet at 4 p.m. today at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Ave. Cheri Strefing of Back Porch Produce will talk about sustainable methods of farming.

. . .

SHINE YOUR LIGHT – Musicians, poets and storytellers are invited to record a performance for a community YouTube project at an open mic session Saturday afternoon in the Grand Theater at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Sign up starts at 2 p.m. Additional sessions April 10 and May 8. For more info, visit thenacc.org.

. . .