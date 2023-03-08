OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., born on this date in 1841, “The right to swing my fist ends where the other man’s nose begins.”

. . .

PASTA PATROL – Thursday is spaghetti dinner night, eat in or take out, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Club, 252 Vandervoort St., North Tonawanda. Spaghetti is $8. Ravioli is $9. Meatballs are $1.75.

. . .

PERILOUS POSITION – The Buffalo Chamber Players perform a newly written score for the 1923 silent film classic “Safety Last!,” the one in which comedian Harold Lloyd famously dangles from a clock high above traffic, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Asbury Hall, 341 Delaware Ave. Tickets are $25, free 18 and under. Popcorn is free, too.

. . .

MARK THE DATES – Julius Caesar is the Trivia Night topic at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Holland Land Office Museum, 131 W. Main St., Batavia. At 7 p.m. Friday, the museum fills with Irish music, courtesy of Batavia natives No Blarney. Tickets are $5 each night. To attend, call 585-343-4727 or email hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.

The UB Women’s Club hosts a wine tasting and dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Fairdale Banquet Center, 672 Wehrle Drive, Amherst. For tickets and info, call 716-691-0279 or 716-807-0289. Proceeds benefit the Grace Capen Academic Awards for students.

. . .

SUNNY SIDE UP – The Am-Pol Eagle Polish Cultural Enhancement Series offers a series of classes in making Pisanki, Polish Easter eggs, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and March 18 in the Am-Pol Eagle office, 3620 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga. Fee is $25. Call 716-983-5084 to register.

. . .

TIME OF NEED – A benefit to help pay hospital bills for Hunter Yager, who was born two years ago with a defect that needs open heart surgery to repair, will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Timberlodge, 12292 Clarence Center Road, Akron. Tickets are $25. For tickets and info, call Jessica Yager at 727-859-8907. For donations, visit GoFundMe.

. . .

REUNION ALERTS – Organizers of a 50th reunion for the Class of 1969 at Baker Victory High School would like to get in touch with classmates. Call Donna Beutler Jeffers at 716-868-8266.

A reunion for all students from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary School on Albany Street in Buffalo will be held July 9 in Clarence Town Park, 10405 Main St., Clarence. Reservations are a must. Call Helen Brown Kurzdorfer at 716-400-7977 or Rosie DiLiberto Mendolera at 716-881-1306 by June 30.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Ruth Wurster, Bob Kirkham, Seamus Halt, Anita Groh, Jennifer Kobos, Kevin Enser, Derek Enser, Brian Pennock, Mike “Ike” Badaszewski, Donna Rokitka, Paula Fitzgerald, Shelley Salmon, Patricia Merkwa, Barb Cook, Jeff B. S. Baker, Andrew Blake, Carrie Diaz, Emily Klinski and Donna J. Estrich.

AND THURSDAY – Art Morth, Rocco Termini, Andrew Moquin, Janat’e Solar Ingram, Jack Weisenburg, Evelyn Rycroft, Benjamin Paul Szafranek, Earlene Panek, Emily Haggerty, Jackie Roach, Chris Delbert, April D. Zolczer, Diane Burgler, Peggy Tronolone, Sofia Bonar, Dawn Safe, Jennifer Gunia, Lexi Matwijkow, Shari Rader, Maryalice Pellicci, Marley Jarvis, Gray Piccolo and Kaylena Reid.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.