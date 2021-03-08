Reporters' Notebook: March 8, 2021 – Safe distances

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., born on this date in 1841, “The right to swing my fist ends where the other man’s nose begins.”
MEN AT WORK – Closed today through Friday for the start of major construction is the Crane Branch Library, 633 Elmwood Ave. at Highland Avenue. It will reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday. The drop box will remain available and the Library on Wheels bookmobile will be on hand from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
ZOOMING – Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra president and executive director Daniel Hart is guest speaker in the free Imagine lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. His topic is “Kleinhans Music Hall at 80.” To link to the program, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406.
West Seneca Town Historian Jim Pace is featured in a free presentation as the West Seneca Historical Society holds its first program of the year at 7 p.m. Wednesday on Zoom. His topic will be “West Seneca’s Historic Neighborhoods,” including Gardenville, Winchester, Ebenezer and “Back o’ the Moon.” To register and get a link, visit the historical society’s Facebook page.
WINNERS WANTED – The Shriners in West Seneca will hold their first virtual meat raffle on Wednesday, offering 10 drawings for meat and grocery gift cards from the Sloan Market. For more info, call 674-8666 or visit ismailiashriners.com.
More than 80 prizes will be offered in a virtual basket raffle Saturday sponsored by A Purr-Fect Fit Animal Rescue and Adoption Center. Tickets are $5 for 10 entries, available until Friday. Winners notified by email. For info, call 633-6600. For tickets, visit apurrfectfit.org/events.
COLLEGE CASH – Incoming and current part-time and full-time students at Niagara County Community College have until March 19 to apply for the college’s general scholarships. During 2019-20, the NCCC Foundation awarded more than $180,000 to more than 200 students. For more info, call 614-6205 or visit niagaracc.suny.edu/scholarships.
