Reporters' Notebook: March 8, 2021 – Safe distances

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., born on this date in 1841, “The right to swing my fist ends where the other man’s nose begins.”

MEN AT WORK – Closed today through Friday for the start of major construction is the Crane Branch Library, 633 Elmwood Ave. at Highland Avenue. It will reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday. The drop box will remain available and the Library on Wheels bookmobile will be on hand from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

ZOOMING – Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra president and executive director Daniel Hart is guest speaker in the free Imagine lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. His topic is “Kleinhans Music Hall at 80.” To link to the program, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406.