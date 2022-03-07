Reporters' Notebook: March 7, 2022 – Brains and beauty

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to botanist Luther Burbank, born on this date in 1849, “A flower is an educated weed.”

SCRIPTURE IN SONG – The 50-voice University of Notre Dame Folk Choir will offer its new staged musical, “Christ’s Passion!,” at 7 p.m. tonight in St. Joseph University Parish, 3269 Main St. It’s free and open to the public. For more info, visit folkchoir.nd.edu.

WOMEN’S VOICES – Jill Clause of the Tuscarora Nation will lead a traditional Talking Circle for International Women’s Day from noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Niagara Falls Arts and Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave. For more info and to take part, call or text 716-266-3128.

