OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Nobel Prize-winning Colombian author Gabriel Garcia Marquez, born on this date in 1927, “What matters in life is not what happens to you, but what you remember and how you remember it.”

LOOKING BACK – Barbara Seals-Nevergold from the Uncrowned Queens Institute talks about how Black women challenged organizers of the Pan American Exposition in 1901 at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the free online IMAGINE lecture series. Find the Zoom link at us02web.zoom.us/j/86285503008.

“Brewing in Tonawanda, N.Y., and Master Brewer Prosper Peuquet” is the topic when historian John Eiss speaks at a meeting of the Greater Buffalo Bottle Collectors Association at 7 p.m. Wednesday in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Hall, 205 Longmeadow Road, Amherst. It’s free and open to the public. For more info, call Peter Jablonski at 716-440-7985.

GIFT OF LIFE – The West Seneca Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the ConnectLife Southgate Donation Center, 984 Union Road, West Seneca. All donors entered into a drawing for a prize package. Schedule a donation at 716-529-4270 or connectlifegiveblood.org.

OPENING NIGHT – The Buffalo International Jewish Film Festival kicks off at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Buffalo History Museum with the screening of “The Levys of Monticello,” a documentary about the family that owned and preserved the home of President Thomas Jefferson for nearly a century. Tickets are $10.

THINKING GREEN – Kyle Semmel from the Western New York Land Conservancy is speaker when the Hamburg Garden Club meets at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Hamburg VFW Post, 2985 Lakeview Road. Guests welcome. To attend, email lonabutler4@gmail.com.

Certified nursery professional David Clark talks about the 2023 Herb of the Year – ginger – at a meeting of the Western New York Herb Study Group at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Ave. Refreshments served. All are welcome.

The Master Gardener Program at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County hosts its annual Education Day from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Classics V Banquet Center, 2425 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Topics include flowering shrubs, container gardening and the effects of climate change. Fee is $60. Advance registration required. Visit erie.cce.cornell.edu/events.

MARK THE DATES – Julius Caesar is the Trivia Night topic at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Holland Land Office Museum, 131 W. Main St., Batavia. At 7 p.m. Friday, the museum fills with Irish music, courtesy of Batavia natives No Blarney. Tickets are $5 each night. To attend, call 585-343-4727 or email hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.

The UB Women’s Club hosts a wine tasting and dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Fairdale Banquet Center, 672 Wehrle Drive, Amherst. For tickets and info, call 716-691-0279 or 716-807-0289. Proceeds benefit the Grace Capen Academic Awards for students.

MADE THE GRADE – Amherst native Kevin McGowan, superintendent of the Brighton Central School District outside Rochester, has been named the 2023 superintendent of the year by the American Association of School Administrators.

McGowan attended Christ the King elementary school and Canisius High School, then earned bachelor’s and master‘s degrees from Canisius College and a doctorate in educational leadership and policy at the University at Buffalo.

He began teaching at Starpoint Central School, then was assistant principal at Iroquois Central High School, principal at Wales Primary School and Warsaw Central School superintendent before going to Brighton in 2009.

REUNION ALERTS – Organizers of a 50th reunion for the Class of 1969 at Baker Victory High School would like to get in touch with classmates. Call Donna Beutler Jeffers at 716-868-8266.

A reunion for all students from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary School on Albany Street in Buffalo will be held July 9 in Clarence Town Park, 10405 Main St., Clarence. Reservations are a must. Call Helen Brown Kurzdorfer at 716-400-7977 or Rosie DiLiberto Mendolera at 716-881-1306 by June 30.

