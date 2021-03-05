Reporters' Notebook: March 5, 2021 – Food for thought

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Academy Award-winning actor Rex Harrison, born Reginald Carey Harrison on this date in 1908, “Exhilaration is that feeling you get just after a great idea hits you, and just before you realize what’s wrong with it.”
. . .
TODAY’S CATCH – The Lancaster Elks Lodge, 33 Legion Parkway, Lancaster, holds a drive-through fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. today and every Friday during Lent. Dinners are $12 and include French fries and two salads. For info, call 685-1478.
. . .
MOVIE MUNCHIES – St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 1475 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, hosts a popcorn sale by WNY Fun Food from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in a tent in the church parking lot. Popcorn in many flavors will be available.
. . .
FILL THE FREEZER – The Seneca Street Community Development Corp. and Seneca Gospel Mission are hosting a virtual Luck o’ the Irish Meat Raffle from 7 to 9 p.m. next Friday on Facebook.
More than $3,000 in meat from Pellicano’s Marketplace will be auctioned. Tickets are $45 and $85, available through Tuesday. Top tier tickets are discounted $10 today.
For details, visit the Seneca Street CDC Facebook page. Proceeds benefit after-school programs for youngsters in Buffalo’s Seneca-Babcock neighborhood.
. . .
HELP WANTED – The First Presbyterian Church in Youngstown is looking for middle-school-aged people and older to help with games and crafts at its Kids Church sessions from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Mondays. Two references and a background check required. Call Rev. Steve Hong at 858-382-6258 or email stevehong@youngstownpres.org.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Hailey Gies, Elaine Kurasiewicz, Lindsay Neilson, Ben Chee, Michele McClintick Mehaffy. Michele Costa, William A. Drenko, Dustin Domhart, John Schultz, Helen Polanski, Tom Kazmierczak III, Mike Cercone, John Sweet, James L. Short, Joe Oddo, Juliana Nowak, Bette Kotlarsz, Steve Messier, Lillian Shanley, Madison Shanley, Patrick J. Lewis and Tom Bueller.
AND SATURDAY – Esther Pietrocarlo, Barbara Wedekindt, Sister Mary Maureen Helak, Rianna Moll, Jeff Panek, Nathan Enser, Dick Bauerle, Joan Lewis, Christopher Schobert, Karen Synor, Rick Finnegan, Beth Rainey, Jenn Domres-D’Addario, Luke Zakrzewski, Eric Fiebelkorn, Catherine Glaub, Colette Griffin Gibson, Sam Terranova, Bob Rackl, Korri Hall, Sonne Durphy, Joey Jackson, Shauna Melisz, Martha Ann “Marti” Braunbach, Karlie Schneider and Maribeth Levan Bouche.
AND SUNDAY – Sister Mary Joyce King, Al Vaughters, Carl Badaszewski, James Hill, Carol Bogenrieder, Peter Kogut, Corky Miller, Avery Qi, Carolyn Durni, Kristen Winiewicz, Sister Margaret Wetzel, Miranda Rink and Beth Fadeley.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.