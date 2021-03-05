Reporters' Notebook: March 5, 2021 – Food for thought

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Academy Award-winning actor Rex Harrison, born Reginald Carey Harrison on this date in 1908, “Exhilaration is that feeling you get just after a great idea hits you, and just before you realize what’s wrong with it.”

TODAY’S CATCH – The Lancaster Elks Lodge, 33 Legion Parkway, Lancaster, holds a drive-through fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. today and every Friday during Lent. Dinners are $12 and include French fries and two salads. For info, call 685-1478.

MOVIE MUNCHIES – St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 1475 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, hosts a popcorn sale by WNY Fun Food from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in a tent in the church parking lot. Popcorn in many flavors will be available.

FILL THE FREEZER – The Seneca Street Community Development Corp. and Seneca Gospel Mission are hosting a virtual Luck o’ the Irish Meat Raffle from 7 to 9 p.m. next Friday on Facebook.