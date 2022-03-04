Reporters' Notebook: March 4, 2022 – Unhand that bottle

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice on moderation from fabled football coach Knute Rockne, born on this date in 1888, “Drink the first. Sip the second slowly. Skip the third.”
. . .
MIX AND MINGLE – The Singles Social Club is hosting a meet-and-greet evening from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight in Tim Hortons in Mill Plaza, 8500 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls. For more info, call 716-550-1232.
. . .
CHURCH NOTES – Kathy Spillman, curator of the Western New York Refugee Film Festival, will speak about Journey’s End and its work to resettle Afghan refugees when she is guest preacher at the 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. services Sunday in Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St., Williamsville. All are welcome. For more info, call 716-633-7800.
The St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral Choir will offer a Choral Evensong for the first Sunday of Lent at 4 p.m. Sunday in the cathedral at 139 Pearl St. It also will be streamed live at SPCBuffalo.org/livestream.
. . .
BE A WINNER – Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group will host its first Kitty Bingo session from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the Woodlawn Fire Company hall, One $10 ticket is entry to all five regular games. For another $5, enter the “cover the whole board” game. Prizes are cat-related. For more info, call 716-646-5577, ext. 7.
. . .
STOP AND SHOP – Girl Scouts will be selling cookies and Hamburgh Coins will offer free coin appraisals at the Spring Flea Market from 9 to 3 p.m. Saturday in St. Mary of the Lake Hall, 4737 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg. For info, call Janice Misuraca at 716-627-3619.
. . .
HUNGRY? – St. Stephen Serbian Orthodox Church, Abbott and Weber roads, Lackawanna, begins offering its annual Lenten Fish Fry from 4 to 7 p.m. today. Easter desserts available. For info, call 716-825-9364.
St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 4263 St. Francis Drive, Hamburg, serves a Weidner’s chicken barbecue from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dinners are $13, dine-in or take-out. For info, email Randy Harlach at cycle2wheel@gmail.com.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Barry Weinstein, Kate Masiello, Kastle Brill, Nancy Torrell, Rebecca Silverman, Joanne Conboy, Marian Roche, Timzania Chatman, Rosemary Hicks, Ann Collago, Carly Fazio, Donna Bohan, Tyler Sasiadek, Christine Sullivan, Liam P. Griffin, Tom Ripley, Roberta “Bobbi” Gurbey, Capriana Romamini, Bill Griffin, Ryan Garby, Andrew “Rudy” Melisz, Jim Petersen, Caliana Januchowski, Aleena Januchowski, Bill Burge, Lee Ann Kelly and Lilah Diel.
AND SATURDAY – Elaine Kurasiewicz, Lindsay Neilson, Ben Chee, Michele McClintick Mehaffy. Michele Costa, William A. Drenko, Hailey Gies, Sister Mary Maureen Helak, Dustin Domhart, Tom Kamierczak III, James Short, John Sweet, Dawn Woodman, Marty Surdam, Chris Polland, Debra Carrasquillo, Patrick James Lewis, Juliana “Juju” Nowak, Madeline Hall, Nancy McNiff, Jill Ratchuk, Steve Messier and Bette Kotlarsz.
AND SUNDAY – Dick Bauerle, Joan Lewis, Christopher Schobert, Karen Synor, Melvin McSpadden, Barbara Wedekindt, Rianna Moll, Jeff Panek, Nathan Enser, Catherine Glaub, Luke Zakrzewski, Rick Finnegan, Emily Madison Siuta, Eric Fiebelkorn, Colette Gibson, Dennis Pfaffenbach, Joey Jackson, Shauna Melisz, Robert I. Blow, Karen Hitchens, Korri Hall, Sonne Durphy and Maribeth Levan Bouche.
