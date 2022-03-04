Reporters' Notebook: March 4, 2022 – Unhand that bottle

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice on moderation from fabled football coach Knute Rockne, born on this date in 1888, “Drink the first. Sip the second slowly. Skip the third.”

. . .

MIX AND MINGLE – The Singles Social Club is hosting a meet-and-greet evening from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight in Tim Hortons in Mill Plaza, 8500 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls. For more info, call 716-550-1232.

. . .

CHURCH NOTES – Kathy Spillman, curator of the Western New York Refugee Film Festival, will speak about Journey’s End and its work to resettle Afghan refugees when she is guest preacher at the 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. services Sunday in Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St., Williamsville. All are welcome. For more info, call 716-633-7800.

The St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral Choir will offer a Choral Evensong for the first Sunday of Lent at 4 p.m. Sunday in the cathedral at 139 Pearl St. It also will be streamed live at SPCBuffalo.org/livestream.