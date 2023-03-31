OLAF FUB SEZ: According to French philosopher Rene Descartes, born on this date in 1596, “Common sense is the most widely shared commodity in the world, for every man is convinced that he is well supplied with it.”

DROP IN – Frank Lloyd Wright’s Graycliff, 6472 Old Lake Shore Road, Derby, is offering all Erie County residents half-price admission for its one-hour and two-hour guided tours from entire month of April. To book tours, visit experiencegraycliff.org, using the promo code ERIE, or call 716-947-9217.

The Tonawanda-Kenmore Historical Society will hold an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at its museum, 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda. For more info, call 716-275-5647.

COFFEE TALK – Niagara County Legislature Chairwoman Becky Wydysh is guest as Niagara County Legislator Chris Voccio hosts Coffee with Chris at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Voccio brings the Tim Hortons coffee.

GRAB A BITE – A pancake breakfast, raffles and visits with the Easter Bunny are featured at a benefit event for White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Buck’s Motorsports, 13090 Main St., Akron. All kids will get a special surprise.

St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1700 North French Road, Getzville, hosts an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the Parish Hall. Meals are $8, $7 seniors, $2 kids under 12, and include eggs, sausage and home fries.

Pierogi, cabbage rolls and ethnic baked goods are offered at an Aid to Ukraine fundraiser sponsored by Buffalo area Ukrainian churches and organizations from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in Holy Trinity Orthodox Church Hall, 200 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga.

*** OLAF ONLINE EXTRA ***

*** TAKE A SEAT – The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community invites the public to join in a Ramadhan Iftaar Dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday in its Masjid Mahdi mosque, 9610 Colvin Blvd., Niagara Falls. The Iftaar dinner is the traditional meal that breaks of the daily fast after sundown. In addition to the meal, guests will get to meet members of the community and learn about their faith. For more info, call 716-236-8424.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.