Reporters' Notebook: March 31, 2021 – March of time

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to writer and activist Marge Piercy, born on this date in 1936, “Never doubt that you can change history. You already have.”

. . .

LOOKING BACK – Old Fort Niagara historical interpreter Hanae Weber will go online to lead a Zoom lecture at 7 p.m. tonight entitled, “A Colorful Life: Elizabeth Simcoe’s Niagara Experience.” Simcoe, a wealthy and adventurous woman, kept a diary and did watercolor paintings while she stayed at the fort in the 1790s. Spots are limited. For reservations, email Erika Schrader at eschrader@oldfortniagara.org.

. . .

A REMINDER – Thursday is the application deadline for artists who want to exhibit in the 2021 Lewiston Art Festival and avoid the late fee. Jury decisions will be announced in mid-April. The festival is scheduled for Aug. 14 and 15. For more info, visit artcouncil.org or email artstaff@artcouncil.org.

. . .