Reporters' Notebook: March 31, 2021 – March of time

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to writer and activist Marge Piercy, born on this date in 1936, “Never doubt that you can change history. You already have.”
. . .
LOOKING BACK – Old Fort Niagara historical interpreter Hanae Weber will go online to lead a Zoom lecture at 7 p.m. tonight entitled, “A Colorful Life: Elizabeth Simcoe’s Niagara Experience.” Simcoe, a wealthy and adventurous woman, kept a diary and did watercolor paintings while she stayed at the fort in the 1790s. Spots are limited. For reservations, email Erika Schrader at eschrader@oldfortniagara.org.
. . .
A REMINDER – Thursday is the application deadline for artists who want to exhibit in the 2021 Lewiston Art Festival and avoid the late fee. Jury decisions will be announced in mid-April. The festival is scheduled for Aug. 14 and 15. For more info, visit artcouncil.org or email artstaff@artcouncil.org.
. . .
DOING DYNGUS – Graycliff and Flying Bison Brewery will celebrate Dyngus Day with a virtual beer tasting on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Tickets are $45 and include a six-pack with three different beers, soft pretzels and Polish pastries from Mazurek’s Bakery, plus an online celebration with the Buffalo Beer Goddesses, music by the Docenko Brothers and tours of Graycliff gardens and grounds.
Beer and pretzel pickups Friday and Saturday at Graycliff, 6472 Lake Shore Road, Derby, or Flying Bison, 840 Seneca St. For tickets, visit experiencegreycliff.org.
. . .
FILL YOUR BASKET – The Lockport Community Farmers Market will hold an Easter Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, featuring 20 local vendors in Harrison Place, 140 South St., Lockport. Pre-orders for pickup can be made at lockportcommunitymarket.com.
. . .
CHURCH NOTE – Bishop Michael Fisher will bless Easter baskets at noon Saturday in St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Church, Fillmore Avenue and Peckham Street. An addition blessing will take place at 2 p.m.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Kaitlyn Brusehaber, Lily Pankiewicz, Arlene Kaukus, Susan Copley, Laurie Lisowski Frey, Gail Montedoro, Rupa Shanmugam, Noreen Tharnish, Lois Floreale, Sarah Jankowiak, Rose Schumacher, Paul Warren, Ken Partridge, Marian Culverwell, Nell Marie Bichler, Katie Bartus and Lillianna M. Stender.
AND THURSDAY – E. Chip Russ, Michelle Eisen, W. Paul Ganley, Barbara Miller-Williams, Nancy Fischer, Lauren Hall, Mark Swarts, Mary Ann Sole, Cindy Lu Woolley, Ken Kovach, Bob Mascia Sr., John Orville Moody, Mary Gibbons, Cheryl Utech Cummings, Cheryl Franklin-Cook, Mike “Mac” McGavis, Elaine Sirianni, Bernd Reihe, Bonnie Werdein, Mary Ann Sole, Sister Mary Jo Colucci, Teresa Tasker, Barbara Hastings, Sister Ann Helene Koenig, Michael McGavis, Adeline LaVenture and Sister Karen Joseph.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.