Reporters' Notebook: March 30, 2022 – Taking the plunge

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh, born on this date in 1853: “The fishermen know that the sea is dangerous and the storm terrible, but they have never found these dangers sufficient reason for remaining ashore.”
. . .
SPRING CLEANUP – Registration begins Thursday for a free household hazardous waste collection for Erie County residents April 30 sponsored by the County Department of Environment and Planning. It will be held in the Southtowns at a location to be provided at registration. To sign up, call 716-858-6800 or visit erie.gov/recycling. Next collections are planned July 9 in the Town of Brant and Oct. 8 in Buffalo.
. . .
BUILDING BLOCKS – Bob Shibley, professor in the University at Buffalo School of Architecture and Planning, gives the next talk in the Lenses series at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Buffalo History Museum. His topic: “Buffalo Constructing Buffalo: From Dorsheimer to Van Valkenberg.” Suggested donation $10. For more info, visit preservationbuffaloniagara.org.
. . .
YOU CAN’T REFUSE – The final serving in this year’s Friday free lunch program comes this week at Faith United Church of Christ, 1300 Maple Road at Hopkins Road, Amherst. It’s drive-through only, beginning at 11:30 a.m.
The DeGlopper VFW Post, 2121 Grand Island Blvd., Grand Island, celebrates the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather” with a spaghetti dinner at 6 p.m. Friday and a showing of the film. The public is invited. Dinners are $8.
. . .
FILL THE FREEZER – The Buffalo Gateway Chorus hosts a meat raffle at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Eagles Lodge, 4569 Broadway, Depew. Doors open at 6. Tickets are $10. Cash bar. Call 716-830-0101.
The Western New York Chapter of the Knights of Columbus also holds a meat raffle at 7 p.m. Saturday in Father Justin Council Hall, 2735 Union Road, Cheektowaga. Doors open at 6. Tickets are $10, advance only, and include beer, wine and pop. Also cash bar. Call 716-812-2226.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Mary Ann Kirisits, Don Grant, Adriana Adriv Viverette, Carolyn Human, Butch Lickfeld, Travis Lickfeld, Jim Dole, Bev Copoulos, Sister Mary Francelita Machina, Jim Russell, Patricia Hoefler, Wallace Kasper, Patsy Mucci, Cindy Roberts, Caden Rosen, Liam Rosen, Jeanne Kabacinski, Phil Flood, Dan Weinrieb, Sharon Davis, Jenna Sztu, Ruby Krezmien, Michele Christman, Raeya Heusinger, Rita T. Atkin, Sue McMahon and Jean Cline.
AND THURSDAY – Arlene Kaukus, Susan Copley, Laurie Lisowski Frey, Rupa Shanmugam, Lily Pankiewicz, Jeremy Schafer, Rose Marie Schumacher, Noreen Tharnish, Nell Bichler, Mark Bessey, Ken Partridge, Sherry Sanchioni, Gail Montedoro, Kaitlyn Brusehaber and Grayson Brind’Amour.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.