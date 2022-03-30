Reporters' Notebook: March 30, 2022 – Taking the plunge

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh, born on this date in 1853: “The fishermen know that the sea is dangerous and the storm terrible, but they have never found these dangers sufficient reason for remaining ashore.”

SPRING CLEANUP – Registration begins Thursday for a free household hazardous waste collection for Erie County residents April 30 sponsored by the County Department of Environment and Planning. It will be held in the Southtowns at a location to be provided at registration. To sign up, call 716-858-6800 or visit erie.gov/recycling. Next collections are planned July 9 in the Town of Brant and Oct. 8 in Buffalo.

