OLAF FUB SEZ: According to inventor Alexander Graham Bell, born on this date in 1847, “Sometimes we stare so long at a door that is closing that we see too late the one that is open.”

EAR FOR MUSIC – SUNY Buffalo State University professor Lisa Berglund discusses “Ruddigore and Sensation Fiction” in the free OperaBuffs Inside Opera lecture series at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Tacoma Performing Arts Center, 351 Tacoma Ave. It’s a prelude to the upcoming production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s “Ruddigore” March 24 to April 2 in the Alleyway Theatre.

The Harmonia Chamber Singers, directed by Robert Duerr, present “Tenebrae: A Concert by Candlelight” at 3 p.m. Sunday in St. Joseph Cathedral, 50 Franklin St. Tickets $20, students $10, free for 12 years and under.

The St. Louis Church Choir, led by Frank Scinta, joins the Calvary Church Choir, directed by Kevin Durkin, for a traditional Anglican service of choral evensong at 4 p.m. Sunday in Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St., Williamsville. All are welcome.

HUNGRY? – Blessed Mother Teresa Parish holds a pancake and sausage breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday in St. James School, 500 Terrace Blvd., Depew. $7 adults, $3 kids under 10. For tickets, call 716-901-1879.

WINNERS WANTED – Diamonds in the Ruff Animal Rescue holds its St. Pawtty’s Day basket raffle with hundreds of baskets from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday in Shawnee Firehall, 3747 Lockport Road, Sanborn. Admission $25, includes beer, wine and pop.

The fourth annual Young Professional Meat Raffle to benefit Ronald McDonald House of Western New York will be held Saturday in Knights of Columbus Hall, 755 Erie Ave., North Tonawanda. Doors at 5 p.m. First spin at 6. Tickets are $12, $10 advance, and include beer, wine and pop. For more info and tickets, visit rmhcwny.org.

*** OLAF ONLINE EXTRAS ***

*** STOP IN – Niagara Falls School Superintendent Mark Laurrie is guest as Niagara County Legislator Chris Voccio hosts Coffee with Chris at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Voccio brings the Tim Hortons coffee.

It’s open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Tonawanda-Kenmore Historical Society museum, 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda. Admission is free.

*** HOT WHEELS – Cavalcade of Cars 2023 brings hot rods, customs and classics to the Event Center at the Erie County Fairgrounds, 5820 South Park Ave., Hamburg, from 4 to 9 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Adults $15, kids 12 and under free. For more info, visit cavalcadeofcars.com.

*** GOING GREEN – The St. Patrick’s Day season opens in the Tonawandas with Green Beer Sunday in Gateway Harbor Park, beginning at noon with a parade on Main and Broad streets in the City of Tonawanda and continuing in the park with Irish beer, food and music by the Restless Soles. For more info, see the Green Beer Sunday page on Facebook.

