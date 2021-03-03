Reporters' Notebook: March 3, 2021 – Fair exchange

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to inventor Alexander Graham Bell, born on this date in 1847, “Sometimes we stare so long at a door that is closing that we see too late the one that is open.”
SWEET DEAL – They’re calling it “Donate for Donuts.” As a thank-you for blood donations to ConnectLife during the month of March, Paula’s Donuts is offering a free doughnut. Everyone who gives blood will get a coupon redeemable at a Paula’s shop. For locations and appointments, call 529-4270 or visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org.
CASH OUT – Ten Lives Club, the cat rescue and adoption agency, will benefit from a special deposit bottle and can drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in the Xtra Dime Back redemption store, 1041 Englewood Ave. at Belmont Avenue, Town of Tonawanda. Tell the clerk to donate the refund to Ten Lives Club. The agency also accepts clean deposit bottles and cans anytime at its shelter, 3741 Lake Shore Road, Blasdell.
TAKE THE TEST – Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will sponsor free Covid-19 testing from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Word of Life Ministries, 1941 Hyde Park Blvd., Niagara Falls. The nasal swab test is done quickly. No appointments needed. Walk-ins welcome.
LONGHOUSE DAYS – A free program on the Iroquois Nation for elementary school youngsters will be offered from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in the North Tonawanda History Museum, 712 Oliver St., North Tonawanda.
A presentation on Iroquois lifestyle will be given at 12:30 and 2 p.m., followed by a session on their history in North Tonawanda and Western New York at 1:15 and 2:45. There also will be crafts and games. Attendance limit is 50. Masks are required. For more info, call 213-0554 or visit nthistorymuseum.com.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.