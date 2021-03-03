Reporters' Notebook: March 3, 2021 – Fair exchange

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to inventor Alexander Graham Bell, born on this date in 1847, “Sometimes we stare so long at a door that is closing that we see too late the one that is open.”

. . .

SWEET DEAL – They’re calling it “Donate for Donuts.” As a thank-you for blood donations to ConnectLife during the month of March, Paula’s Donuts is offering a free doughnut. Everyone who gives blood will get a coupon redeemable at a Paula’s shop. For locations and appointments, call 529-4270 or visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org.

. . .

CASH OUT – Ten Lives Club, the cat rescue and adoption agency, will benefit from a special deposit bottle and can drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in the Xtra Dime Back redemption store, 1041 Englewood Ave. at Belmont Avenue, Town of Tonawanda. Tell the clerk to donate the refund to Ten Lives Club. The agency also accepts clean deposit bottles and cans anytime at its shelter, 3741 Lake Shore Road, Blasdell.

. . .