OLAF FUB SEZ: According to businessman Sam Walton, born on this date in 1918: “There is only one boss. The customer. And he can fire everybody in the company from the chairman on down, simply by spending his money somewhere else.”

TAKING CONTROL – The Niagara County Department of Health is offering a free, six-week diabetes self-management workshop on Thursdays, beginning this week, in the North Tonawanda Public Library, 505 Meadow Drive. Those with diabetes or their caregivers can register by calling Stacy Knott at 716-278-1900.

UNSEEN FORCES – Author and astrologer Franklin LaVoie explores “The Significance of Oracles in Soul Development” in a program sponsored by the Jung Center of Buffalo at 7 p.m. Friday in the Marfield Room at Trinity Church, 371 Delaware Ave. Donation $15. For more info, visit jungcenterbuffalo.org.

“Don’t Cry Over Spilt Rum: Enlisted Women and the Cameron Court Martial of 1760,” a Cabin Fever Lecture Series program online at 7:30 p.m. Friday, looks into the roles of women who worked for the British military at Old Fort Niagara in Youngstown. To register, click on Events at oldfortniagara.org.

RAISING VOICES – The St. John Paul II Schola Cantorum will give an a cappella performance of works by Tallis, Victoria, Handl-Gallus, Bruckner and others as part of a Tenebrae Service at 7 p.m. Friday in Landmark Blessed Trinity Church, 317 Leroy Ave. All are welcome. For more info, visit blessedtrinitybuffalo.org.

Choral director Frank Scinta, accompanying himself on the piano, will illustrate how famous arias stir the heart in the OperaBuffs Inside Opera lecture series at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Tacoma Performing Arts Center, 351 Tacoma Ave. Admission is free.

HOLIDAY NEEDS – St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 3275 Elmwood Ave., Town of Tonawanda, holds its Easter Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with Ukrainian food, traditional baked goods, theme baskets and attic treasures. Admission is free.

Learn how to make butter lambs in classes in the Am-Pol Eagle Polish Cultural Enhancement Series at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday in the Am-Pol Eagle/Buffalo Standard Printing Office, 3620 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga. Fee is $15. To register, call 716-983-5084.

