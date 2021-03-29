Reporters' Notebook: March 29, 2021 – Lots to explore

OLAF FUB SEZ: A thought for tax season from actress and singer Pearl Bailey, born on this date in 1918, “What the world really needs is more love and less paper work.”
EXPLORING ROOTS – The Ulster Historical Foundation in Northern Ireland will present its seventh annual workshop on Irish and Scots-Irish genealogy live and online from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The session will discuss the best websites for research and sources for finding families in the 17th, 18th and early 19th centuries. Registration is $20. For more info, visit heinzhistorycenter.salsalabs.org or call Sierra Green at 412-454-6361.
BEING MINDFUL – At noon Tuesday, local radio host Brenda Alesii will moderate “WNY Women Talk Mental Health,” the first online webinar sponsored by Spectrum Health and Human Services. Panelists are Melodie Baker, national policy director for Just Equations; Mary Kate O’Connell, executive director of O’Connell and Company; Sandy White, owner of Mustard Seed World Consulting Group; and Christine Ziemba, program director of NY Project Hope for Spectrum Health.
“By hosting this program during Women’s History Month,” Spectrum Health associate CEO Cindy Voelker says, “we want to encourage women to share their stories and continue to help stopping mental health stigma and misunderstanding.” To link to the program, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/86549741506.
WORDS OF WISDOM – “The Art of Investing” is the topic in the free Imagine lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. Guest speakers from the WNY Sustainable Business Roundtable are co-founder John “J. D.” Hartman and executive director Asa Guilamo. To link to the program, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406.
Tonawanda native Jeff Glor, a CBS News anchor and co-host of “CBS This Morning: Saturday,” will talk about his career and the state of the news industry with WIVB-TV anchor Jacquie Walker at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Buffalo Broadcasters Association’s online series “A Conversation With ...” Tickets are $20. Visit buffalobroadcasters.com.
