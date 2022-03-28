Reporters' Notebook: March 28, 2022 – Bittersweet

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to singer Lady Gaga, born on this date in 1988, “The sweeter the cake, the more bitter the jelly can be.”

. . .

AUTHOR, AUTHOR – University of Connecticut professor emeritus Robert A. Gross discusses his book, “The Transcendentalists and Their World,” one of the Wall Street Journal’s 10 best books of 2021, at 5 p.m. today in Grupp Fireside Lounge in the Student Center at Canisius College. It’s free and open to the public.

People Inc. hosts Paralympic medalist Mike Schultz and his co-author, Buffalo-born journalist Matt Higgins, for a talk about their new book, “Driven to Ride: The True Story of an Elite Athlete Who Rebuilt His Leg, His Life and His Career,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Rehabilitative Services, 800 Hertel Ave. Health care professionals are encouraged to attend.

Author Rick Falkowski focuses on rock ‘n’ roll from the 1950s to the 1980s in a presentation, “History of Buffalo Music & Entertainment,” at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Buffalo History Museum. Also on Facebook Live. For info, call 716-873-9644 or visit buffalohistory.org.