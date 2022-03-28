Reporters' Notebook: March 28, 2022 – Bittersweet

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to singer Lady Gaga, born on this date in 1988, “The sweeter the cake, the more bitter the jelly can be.”
. . .
AUTHOR, AUTHOR – University of Connecticut professor emeritus Robert A. Gross discusses his book, “The Transcendentalists and Their World,” one of the Wall Street Journal’s 10 best books of 2021, at 5 p.m. today in Grupp Fireside Lounge in the Student Center at Canisius College. It’s free and open to the public.
People Inc. hosts Paralympic medalist Mike Schultz and his co-author, Buffalo-born journalist Matt Higgins, for a talk about their new book, “Driven to Ride: The True Story of an Elite Athlete Who Rebuilt His Leg, His Life and His Career,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Rehabilitative Services, 800 Hertel Ave. Health care professionals are encouraged to attend.
Author Rick Falkowski focuses on rock ‘n’ roll from the 1950s to the 1980s in a presentation, “History of Buffalo Music & Entertainment,” at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Buffalo History Museum. Also on Facebook Live. For info, call 716-873-9644 or visit buffalohistory.org.
. . .
TALKING POINTS – Michael Weiner, president and CEO of the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County, and John “J. D.” Hartman, co-host of the WNY Sustainable Business Roundtable, are guest speakers in the free online IMAGINE series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find a link at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85008161371.
Irish-American Heritage Month programs conclude at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Tewksbury Lodge, 249 Ohio St., with a talk by Tee Caulfield on how politics in Ireland crossed over to America. Donation of $10 suggested.
Tom Schifferli of the Steel Plant Museum of Western New York discusses the local steel industry as the Centennial Series continues at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Lackawanna Public Library, 560 Ridge Road. Registration required. Call 716-823-0630.
. . .
HELPING HANDS – Community Missions in Niagara Falls, which serves people in need, holds its 25th annual Sweetheart Dinner on Friday evening in Sheraton Niagara Falls, 300 Third St. Dinner is at 7, with cocktails and viewing of more than 100 basket raffle prizes starting at 5:30. Tickets are $75. Call 716-285-3403, Ext. 2240.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Andrew SanFilippo, William J. Hochul Jr., Rita Argen Auerbach, Diane Curley, Diana Johnstone, Bonita R. Durand, Mark Norris, Steven J. Weiss, Joan Nobile, Ryan Pankiewicz, Maddie Kelley, Rachel Hageman Blair, Sarita Barnes, Marty Buczkowski, Sister Mary Mark Janik, Debbie Deth, Bethany Gorman, Wendy Berger; Jennifer Mernitz, Rosemary Battaglia, Vicki Louise Meyer, Olivia Rice, Alyssa Johnson, Conner Johnson, Paul Monolopolus Sr., Harold Paul Janish, Leanne Moore, Cindy Laughlin-Scott and Rita G. Polizzi.
AND TUESDAY – Jane Burke, Kathy Driscoll, Madeline Haggerty, Laurie Volkenner, Tom Callaghan, John Robert Forster, Mike Rauls, Neil Sullivan, David Greaves, Kristy Gossel, Shelby Stisser, Victor Zoladz, Daniel Vecchio, Autumn Carney and Chandler Cotter.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.