OLAF FUB SEZ: According to pioneering American photographer Edward Steichen, born on this date in 1879, “Every 10 years a man should give himself a good kick in the pants.”

. . .

LISTEN UP – Kristin Heltman-Weiss, executive director of the Providence Farm Collective, is guest speaker in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the Zoom link at us02web.zoom.us/j/85835948791.

Old First Ward historian Gene Overdorf recalls the Tewksbury Incident, in which a lake freighter broke loose in a storm, destroyed the Michigan Avenue lift bridge and set off major flooding along the Buffalo River, at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Tewksbury Lodge, 249 Ohio St. $10 donation welcome. Food and beverages served from 4 p.m.

Happy Hour History at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Buffalo History Museum looks back at the life and times of William Wells Brown, a major figure in the anti-slavery movement who was based in Buffalo in the 1840s and was the first African American to be published as a novelist and playwright. Admission is $5.

Featured at 7 p.m. Thursday in the guest speaker series at the Holland Land Office Museum, 131 W. Main St., Batavia, is Holly Watson, a board member of Linwood Gardens, a Livingston County summer home built by Buffalo industrialist William Henry Gratwick II in the early 1900s which became a rare plant nursery, famous for its Japanese tree peonies. Admission is $5.

. . .

GET LUCKY – Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group is hosting a virtual Meat and More Raffle at 6 p.m. Thursday on its Facebook page. A $40 ticket provides 20 chances to win meat from Federal Meats, along with 40 chances at theme baskets and a grand prize of a grill. Participants do not have to view the raffle to win. For tickets, call 716-646-5577, Ext. 1, or visit tenlivesclub.com/store.

. . .

LIFE SAVERS – Assemblyman Mike Norris will sponsor a Red Cross blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Lockport Family YMCA, 5833 Snyder Drive. The Red Cross also will offer 30-minute hands-only CPR classes at 11:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 1 p.m. for those who sign up in advance. To register, call Norris’ office at 716-839-4691.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Terry Pegula, Morgan Graham, Trudy Stern, Joel Feroleto, Idamae Klipfel, Kara Ivy, Rose Valvo, Lori Enser, Rose Monte, Bob Wunder, Jennifer Brenda, Karen Farry, Jennifer O’Neil, Adele Dziadaszek and Gary Hotchkiss.

AND TUESDAY – Andrew SanFilippo, William J. Hochul Jr., Rita Argen Auerbach, Diane Curley, Diana Johnstone, Bonita R. Durand, Mark Norris, Steven J. Weiss, Joan Nobile, Debra Bowman, Rachel Blair, Sister Mary Mark Janik, Marty Buczkowski, Debbie Deth, Wendy Berger, Jennifer Mernitz, Madeline Kelley, Bethany Gorman, Vicki Louise Meyer, Olivia Rice, Rosemary Battaglia, Elaine Bartkowiak, Marian Fontana, Cindy Laughlin-Scott, Timmy Rasey, Tessa Bylbie, Ryan Pankiewicz and Helen Padak.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.