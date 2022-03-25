Reporters' Notebook: March 25, 2022 – It's all in the timing

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to novelist Flannery O’Connor, born on this date in 1925, “It is better to be young in your failures than old in your successes.”
. . .
KID STUFF – The Kenan Center, 433 Locust St., Lockport, is starting a pilot program, “Let’s Play After School,” on Monday for children from kindergarten to sixth grade with recreational activities from 3 to 5:15 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through June 15. Fee is $5 a day. Scholarships available. For info and registration, call 716-433-2617 or visit kenancenter.org.
. . .
WELCOME MAT – The Orchard Park Historical Society presents a National Physicians Week program, “Honoring Country Doctors,” from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in a free open house at the Jolls House Museum, 4287 S. Buffalo St., the former home of Dr. Willard Jolls, who served the community for 65 years.
. . .
BARGAIN HUNTS – The North Tonawanda History Museum, 712 Oliver St., will hold its Cabin Fever Indoor Flea Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with craft items by vendors and reduced prices in the museum gift shop.
The Lancaster NY Historical Society Museum, 40 Clark St., will have a sale of vintage books, bottles and baskets from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
. . .
CHANCE TO WIN – Bingo returns Monday to Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster. Doors open at 10 a.m. Games start at 11:30.
. . .
DRUMSTICK BEAT – SS. Peter and Paul Church, 68 E. Main St., Hamburg, hosts a Weidner’s chicken barbecue from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday in the social center. Dinners are $13.
. . .
CENTURY MARK – Friends and family will wish Denise Okoniewski bon anniversaire and sto lat Sunday as she celebrates her 100th birthday. Born March 27, 1922, in a suburb of Paris, France, she married an American soldier, Matthew Okoniewski, who was with the liberating forces in World War II. They raised two daughters, bought a funeral home in Cheektowaga and, after he died in 1975, she continued to operate it until 2016.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Sharon Benz, Nicole Fieramusca, Don Vidler, Bobby Militello, Sandy Rifkin, Dr. David Dougherty, Glenn Gronkowski, Ellen E. Grant, Larry Chirico, Cindy Smith, Erin Willard, Jeanne Binner, James Ehde, Addie Hoerner, Mary Colpoys, Mary Farrell, Mary Jurek, Emma Hawthorn, Vivian E. Miller, Kali Yeates, Madelyn Bosworth, Chris LaGrow, Mia Rose Christiano, Lorry Garlock, Paul Monolopolus Jr., Jim Zinkowski, Delores Rossitto, Joseph McClure, Fred Fabiniak and Gary Refermat Sr.
AND SATURDAY – Letizia Tagliafierro, Shirley Cassety, Deidre Williams, Rolene Pozarny, Michael Foglia, Angelo LaDuca, Ryan Kagels, Tammy Mauerman, Chuck Basil, Elaine Kloc, Moe Golebiewski, Andreya France, Ariana France, Dan Smolarek, Carrie Meidenbauer, Michael Vitrano, Debbie Harezer, Dale Bosworth, Jamie Brown, Lily Vivian, William Colpoys, Julia Hackford, Jamie Krieger and Mark P. Benton.
AND SUNDAY – Terry Pegula, Morgan Graham, Trudy Stern, Joel Feroleto, Idamae Klipfel, Kara Ivey, Lori Enser, Sister Mary Andrew Wiercinski, Audrey Passariella, Rose Valvo, Bob Wunder, Bryson Rachurra, Zachary Dombek, Julen Fontaneda, Jack Giordano, Bonnie Lawrence, Marcia Frasier, Toby Abramo, Jeff Biddle, Nathan Vesper, Jennifer O’Neil, Adele Dziadaszek, Gary Hotchkiss and Karen Farry.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.