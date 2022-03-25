Reporters' Notebook: March 25, 2022 – It's all in the timing

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to novelist Flannery O’Connor, born on this date in 1925, “It is better to be young in your failures than old in your successes.”

KID STUFF – The Kenan Center, 433 Locust St., Lockport, is starting a pilot program, “Let’s Play After School,” on Monday for children from kindergarten to sixth grade with recreational activities from 3 to 5:15 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through June 15. Fee is $5 a day. Scholarships available. For info and registration, call 716-433-2617 or visit kenancenter.org.

WELCOME MAT – The Orchard Park Historical Society presents a National Physicians Week program, “Honoring Country Doctors,” from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in a free open house at the Jolls House Museum, 4287 S. Buffalo St., the former home of Dr. Willard Jolls, who served the community for 65 years.

