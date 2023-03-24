OLAF FUB SEZ: According to journalist and social critic Malcolm Muggeridge, born on this date in 1903: “Bad humor is an evasion of reality; good humor is an acceptance of it.”

. . .

CHEERS! – The Edward M. Cotter Conservancy celebrates the 123rd anniversary of the laying of the keel of Buffalo’s iconic fireboat at 2 p.m. today in Gene McCarthy’s, 73 Hamburg St., where owner Bill Metzger has brewed a special edition Cotter Red Beer. For every Cotter Red sold, $1 goes to the conservancy. For good measure, Mayor Byron W. Brown and the Common Council have proclaimed today Edward M. Cotter Day.

. . .

FUN TIME – Comedian Paul Morrissey is recording his next comedy album in front of live audiences at 7 and 9 p.m. today and Saturday in the Tropicana Room in the Lucy Desi Museum at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown. Tickets are $27.50 at comedycenter.org.

. . .

STOP AND SHOP – The Ladies Auxiliary of Bellevue Volunteer Fire Company is holding a flea market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the fire hall, 511 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga.

Estate jewelry and collectibles are offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at a vendor sale in Cleveland Hill High School, 105 Mapleview Road, Cheektowaga.

The Early Childhood Center of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 70 Adam St., City of Tonawanda, holds a basket raffle and baked goods sale from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Pizza and beverages available. Winners need not be present to win.

. . .

WEEKEND MENU – The Williamsville Depot hosts a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday in Cleveland Heights Christian Church, 4774 Union Road, Cheektowaga. Dinners are $12 adults, $6 kids 5 to 12, under 5 free.

Queen City Roller Derby’s travel team, the Lake Effect Furies, sponsors a soup and chili cook-off from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Artisan Kitchens and Baths, 200 Amherst St. Tickets are $15. For more info, visit qcrd.net.

The Brounshidle American Legion Post, 3354 Delaware Ave., Town of Tonawanda, hosts an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday with a free Easter egg hunt for kids 11 and under. Meals are $9 adults, $5 kids 5 to 12, under 5 free.

. . .

MUNCH BUNCH – Good news for lovers of Girl Scout cookies. The annual sale of Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Sandwiches and other favorites has been extended through April 22. All are $6 per package and support local Girl Scout programs. To find them, visit gswny.org.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Pat Rasmus, Bonnie Besmanoff, Dave Gillen, Barbara Pieterse, Charlie Specht, Lisa Pupo, Bruce Saran, Megan Giambra, Lynn Skubish, Rosemary Fehr, Leah Claire Ernst, Jim Beishline, Woody Miller, Alden Schutte, Liz Merrick, Dan Zelher, Madeline Elminowski, Paula Weekley, Phyllis Kordos, Robin Willard, James Celotto Jr., John Pasier, Noemi Bichler, Gary T. Refermat Sr., Bud Anderson, Jade Birner Ciardi, Nico Alfieri, Jody Swartzberg and Aaron Benton.

AND SATURDAY – Sharon Benz, Nicole Fieramusca, Don Vidler, Bobby Militello, Sandy Rifkin, Dr. David Dougherty, Glenn Gronkowski, Ellen E. Grant, Larry Chirico, Cindy Smith, Mary Jurek, Jeanne Binner, James Ehde, Vivian E. Miller, Steve Pawlak, Addie Hoerner, Emma Hawthorn, Mary Beth Dus, Ann Flading, Kali Yeates, Erin Willard, Jason Hiczewski, Jim Graham, Fred Fabiniak, Mary Colpoys, Hunter Hall, Gary W. Hoehn and Delores Rossitti.

AND SUNDAY – Letizia Tagliafierro, Shirley Cassety, Deidre Williams, Rolene Pozarny, Michael Foglia, Angelo LaDuca, Ryan Kagels, Tammy Mauerman, Carrie Meidenbauer, Elaine Kloc, Chuck Basil, Ariana France, Andreya France, Daniel L. Smolarek, Mike Vitrano, Angie Carroll, Jamie Krieger, William Colpoys, Mark Benton and Chuck Lally.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.