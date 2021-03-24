Reporters' Notebook: March 24, 2021 – Plenty of possibilities

LAST CHANCE – This is the final week for the annual Friday Free Lunch Program at Faith United Church of Christ, 1300 Maple Road at Hopkins Road, Amherst. Due to the pandemic, lunches are drive-through only and will be offered from 11:30 a.m. until they are gone.

. . .

BE A WINNER – Vigilant Fire Company will hold a virtual Spring Meat Raffle live on Facebook at 6 p.m. Friday. Only 120 tickets will be sold at $50 each, with three sets of numbers and three spins per round for 12 rounds. For tickets, email VigsixTreasurer@gmail.com.

Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group will hold their 20th annual “Furball” theme basket raffle online on Saturday with 45 baskets as prizes. Tickets are $1, six for $5 and 15 for $10 and can be ordered at go.rallyup.com/tenlivesclubfurball. For those without a computer, call 646-5577, ext.1.

. . .