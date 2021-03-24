Reporters' Notebook: March 24, 2021 – Plenty of possibilities

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti, born on this date in 1919, “Poetry is a naked woman, a naked man and the distance between them.”
. . .
PENNY WISE – Learn how to save money through energy efficiency in a free workshop, “Take a Deep Dive into an Energy Audit,” from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday on Zoom. It’s sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension and PUSH Green, a program to reduce energy usage. For more info and a Zoom connection, visit facebook.com/PUSHGreenWNY or call 652-5400.
. . .
UP AND UP – Youngstown resident William Suitor, test pilot for the Bell Aerosystems rocket belt in the 1960s who appeared in a James Bond film and the opening ceremonies for the Montreal Olympics, will talk about his experiences at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Village of Lewiston Red Brick School gym, 145 N. Fourth St., Lewiston.
The program sponsored by the Historical Association of Lewiston is free, but attendance is limited to 50. Face coverings and social distancing required.
. . .
LAST CHANCE – This is the final week for the annual Friday Free Lunch Program at Faith United Church of Christ, 1300 Maple Road at Hopkins Road, Amherst. Due to the pandemic, lunches are drive-through only and will be offered from 11:30 a.m. until they are gone.
. . .
BE A WINNER – Vigilant Fire Company will hold a virtual Spring Meat Raffle live on Facebook at 6 p.m. Friday. Only 120 tickets will be sold at $50 each, with three sets of numbers and three spins per round for 12 rounds. For tickets, email VigsixTreasurer@gmail.com.
Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group will hold their 20th annual “Furball” theme basket raffle online on Saturday with 45 baskets as prizes. Tickets are $1, six for $5 and 15 for $10 and can be ordered at go.rallyup.com/tenlivesclubfurball. For those without a computer, call 646-5577, ext.1.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Lisa Pupo, Megan Giambra, Lynn Skubish, Leah Clare Ernst, Pat Rasmus, Bonnie Besmanoff, Dave Gillen, Barbara Pieterse, Phyllis Kordo, Woody Miller, Alden Schutte, Rosemary Fehr, Gary T. Refermat Sr., Christine Zapp, Kathy Gurbacki Walczak, Matt Kubitski, Liz Merrick, Madeline L. Elminowski, Madeline Baer, Robin Willard, James Celotto Jr., Jan Dziadaszak, Kat Zawodzinski, Jackie Mullen, Kyler Simmons and Steven Jay Bagel.
AND THURSDAY – Larry Chirico, Cindy Smith, Sharon Benz, Nicole Fieramusca, Don Vidler, Bobby Militello, Sandy Rifkin, Dr. David Dougherty, Glenn Gronkowski, Ellen E. Grant, Matthew Kubisty, Jeanne Shields Binner, Addie Hoerner, Mary Jurek, Madelyn Bosworth, Mia Rose Christiano, Lorry Garlock, Chris LaGrow, Emma Hawthorn, Paul Monolopolus Jr., Erin Willard, Kali Yeates, Delores Rossitto, Walt Otto and Jim Zinkowski.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.