Reporters' Notebook: March 23, 2022 – Comfort zone

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to social psychologist Erich Fromm, born on this date in 1900, “The task we must set for ourselves is not to feel secure, but to be able to tolerate insecurity.”

. . .

HOLIDAY RECIPE – Learn the art of making Pisanki, decorated Polish Easter eggs, in classes offered by the Am-Pol Eagle Polish Cultural Enhancement Series on Saturday and April 2. Sessions are at 10 a.m., noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Seating is limited. Fee is $25. To register, call Michelle Kisluk at 716-983-5084.

. . .

HIDDEN HISTORY – Professional archaeologist Douglas Perrelli will talk about how history is uncovered from underground in a program entitled, “The Archaeology of Lewiston and Western New York” in a program sponsored by the Historical Association of Lewiston at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Lutheran Church of the Messiah Fellowship Hall, 915 Oneida St., Lewiston. Admission is free.