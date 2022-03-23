Reporters' Notebook: March 23, 2022 – Comfort zone

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to social psychologist Erich Fromm, born on this date in 1900, “The task we must set for ourselves is not to feel secure, but to be able to tolerate insecurity.”
HOLIDAY RECIPE – Learn the art of making Pisanki, decorated Polish Easter eggs, in classes offered by the Am-Pol Eagle Polish Cultural Enhancement Series on Saturday and April 2. Sessions are at 10 a.m., noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Seating is limited. Fee is $25. To register, call Michelle Kisluk at 716-983-5084.
HIDDEN HISTORY – Professional archaeologist Douglas Perrelli will talk about how history is uncovered from underground in a program entitled, “The Archaeology of Lewiston and Western New York” in a program sponsored by the Historical Association of Lewiston at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Lutheran Church of the Messiah Fellowship Hall, 915 Oneida St., Lewiston. Admission is free.
The role of the Black community in the development is highlighted in a free Niagara County Historical Society program at 11 a.m. Saturday in the History Center, 215 Niagara St., Lockport. Speakers will focus on the contributions of Lockport’s African American Methodist Church. For more info, visit niagarahistory.org.
TUNED UP – “Spring Strings” is the theme of the Buffalo Chamber Players concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Asbury Hall, 341 Delaware Ave., with works by Bach, Prokofiev and BCP resident composer Caroline Mallonee. Tickets are $25. Steaming option available. Visit buffalochamberplayers.org.
FILL THE FREEZER – Beef, chicken, turkeys, chicken, pork and seafood are offered at the fifth annual meat raffle Saturday evening in the Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. Doors open at 5 p.m., drawings start at 6. Tickets are $12, $10 pre-sale. Call 716-433-1886 or visit daleassociation.com.
The Tonawanda Lions Club also holds a meat raffle Saturday evening. Doors open at 6 p.m. at Gratwick Hose Company, 110 Ward Road, North Tonawanda, with first draw at 7. Tickets are $10.
