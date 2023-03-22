OLAF FUB SEZ: According to poet Billy Collins, born on this date in 1941: “There’s something very authentic about humor, when you think about it. Anybody can pretend to be serious. But you can’t pretend to be funny.”

. . .

PROMISED LAND – Historian Greg Kinal offers a presentation on “European Immigration at the Turn of the Century” at 7 p.m. tonight at a meeting of the West Seneca Historical Society in the West Seneca Senior Center, 4620 Seneca St. $5 donation for nonmembers, students free.

Kinal will give his presentation again at 6 p.m. next Tuesday as the Friends of the Orchard Park Library hold their first program since 2020 in the library at 4570 S. Buffalo St. It’s free and open to the public.

. . .

ONE MORE TIME – St. Patrick’s Day returns for an encore at the Lock City West End Hooley from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday in Lockport. Seven restaurants and shops take part, with food, music and special offers. A ceremony at noon at Windsor Village, 43 Stevens St., features bagpipes and the singing of the Irish anthem by the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

. . .

WHIZ KIDS – Students from all 24 of the school districts in Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties will compete in robotics and other technical skills at the 14th GLOW Region Tech Wars from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Batavia Campus of Genesee Community College. Events include battlebot soccer, CO2 cars, reverse engineering and a mystery event to test skills on the spot.

. . .

BRIGHT NIGHTS – Audubon Community Nature Center, 1600 Riverside Road off Route 62 south of Jamestown, will be alive with lasers and other creative displays for Audubon Lights, from 8 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through April 8. A self-guided, half-mile walk through woods and around ponds, it includes computer-controlled curtain lights and animal silhouettes. Trail’s end at the Nature Center features a fire, hot drinks and food for sale, plus performers each night. Admission is $12 adults, $9 children. For more info, visit AudubonCNC.org.

. . .

HERE’S THE BEEF – The WNY Network of English Teachers host a meat raffle Friday in the Brounshidle Post, 3354 Delaware Ave., Town of Tonawanda. Doors at 6 p.m., first spin at 7. Tickets are $12, and include beer and wine.

Christ the King School, Main Street at Lamarck Drive, Snyder, holds a meat raffle at 6 p.m. Saturday. For more info, call 716-839-1430 or email jernst@myCTKschool.com.

. . .

OLD WORLD WAYS – Learn how to create colorful Ukrainian Easter eggs and support Ukraine at a Pysanka Workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday in Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center, 562 Genesee St. Seating is limited. Tickets are $40, supplies and light refreshments included, available at bit.ly/UkrEgg.

. . .

BRING IT IN – Get rid of that leftover paint properly from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday as members of Rotary of the Tonawandas hold Paint Recycling Day at the Intermodal Bike Hub, 36 Young St., City of Tonawanda. Donations of unneeded bicycles also will be accepted.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Rita Finkelstein, Wolf Blitzer, Beverly Kinney, Roland Coleman, Megan Toohey, Bob Halt, Kimberly Gullo, Alison Kurek, Barbara Miller, Sheri Dziadaszek, Samantha Quinn, Steve Jones, Janet Bourne, Eli Ricey, Libby Manley, Gordon Head, Christine Anspach, Kevin Mahoney, Dr. Kris Clark, Jerry Czuba, Carol Delaney, Cyrus Farner and Vicky Johnson-Dahl.

AND THURSDAY – Jack Trachtenberg, Bob Kaprove, Arthur Eve, Margot Shoemaker, Jim Ranney, Les Greenbaum, Nick Sinatra, Calvin College, Kelly Barrett, Arlene Kranz, Mia McCabe, Nick Carone, Joyce Przepiora Osika, Linda Morisette, Pat Lerch, Kristen Green, George Palmer, Philomena Ventresca Gallagher, Alyssa Carney and Cynthia Kelly.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.