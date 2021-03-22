Reporters' Notebook: March 22, 2021 – Food for thought

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to actor William Shatner, Captain Kirk of “Star Trek,” born on this date in 1931, “We meet aliens every day who have something to give us. They come in the form of people with different opinions.”
. . .
HEADWATERS – John Jablonski, executive director of the Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy, and Arthur Pearson, CEO of the Roger Tory Peterson Institute, are guest speakers in the free Imagine lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. Their topic: “Why Do Watersheds Matter?” To link to the program, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406.
. . .
GOOD READS – The spring book sale continues today to Saturday in the North Tonawanda History Museum, 712 Oliver St. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Paperbacks are 50 cents or three for $1. Hardcovers are $1 or three for $2. Or buy a bag for $5 and fill it with books.
. . .
HIGH HONOR – Dale Dunkelberger of Lockport has been chosen for induction into the New York State Outdoorsmen Hall of Fame. A master instructor in firearms and archery and a member of the New York State Conservation Council for 25 years, he gives updates on WLVL radio about developments in Albany that affect hunters, trappers and fishermen. He received the Oliver Jones Memorial Award for Sportsperson of the Year in 2017 from the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs.
. . .
PASTA PATROL – Time again to reserve spaghetti dinners for takeout on Thursday from the Renaissance Club, 252 Vandervoort St., North Tonawanda. They’re presale only. Orders will be taken until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Spaghetti and a meatball is $6. Ravioli and a meatball is $7.50. Extra meatballs are $1.75. Homemade sauce is $5 a quart. To order and arrange a pickup time, call 695-6129.
. . .
CENTURY MARK – Wilma Abeles Iggers of Amherst will celebrate her 100th birthday Tuesday with the publication of a memoir, “A Vanished Way of Life: A Jewish Childhood in the Bohemian Countryside.” She lived in a rural village in Czechoslavakia until 1938, when she and her family fled to Canada to escape the Nazis. A professor who retired from Canisius College in 1991, she has often visited her homeland and has written so compellingly about it that the Czech Foreign Ministry awarded her its Gratias Agit Award for promoting the Czech Republic.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Bob Halt, Nancy Panek, Katie Ratczuk, Wolf Blitzer, Beverly Kinney, Roland Coleman, Nikki DeMentri, Megan Toohey, Mark Comstock, Jerry Czuba, Sheri Dziadaszek, Kimberly Gullo, Mark Comstock, Thomas Vogt, Brayden Logel, Kevin Mahoney, Kris Clark, Carol Delaney and Rita Finkelstein.
AND TUESDAY – Nick Carone, Mia McCabe, David Milch, Jack Trachtenberg, Bob Kaprove, Arthur Eve, Margot Shoemaker, Jim Ranney, Les Greenbaum, Nick Sinatra, Calvin College, Philomena Ventresca Gallagher, Kelly Barrett, Dan Myers, Linda Morrisette, Peter Fiorella, Arlene Kranz, Samantha Koeppel, Pat Lerch, Chris Giuseppetti, Irene Capraro, Pat Nowak, Annie Reese, Jackie Lawrie, Steve Black and Bridget Margaret Mitchell.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.