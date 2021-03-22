Reporters' Notebook: March 22, 2021 – Food for thought

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to actor William Shatner, Captain Kirk of “Star Trek,” born on this date in 1931, “We meet aliens every day who have something to give us. They come in the form of people with different opinions.”

. . .

HEADWATERS – John Jablonski, executive director of the Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy, and Arthur Pearson, CEO of the Roger Tory Peterson Institute, are guest speakers in the free Imagine lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. Their topic: “Why Do Watersheds Matter?” To link to the program, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406.

. . .

GOOD READS – The spring book sale continues today to Saturday in the North Tonawanda History Museum, 712 Oliver St. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Paperbacks are 50 cents or three for $1. Hardcovers are $1 or three for $2. Or buy a bag for $5 and fill it with books.

. . .